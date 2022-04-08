The Musical Moments recital series at the Geneva Public Library will resume on Friday, April 8, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Library’s reading room. It will feature Flutist Paul Schliffer and Pianist Meg Heaton.
The concert, which is free and open to the public, will last approximately an hour. The program will feature works for (or arranged for) flute and piano by: Schubert, Bach, Dvorak, Mozart, Ibert, Ravel, Debussy, & Lezcano.
Paul Schliffer and Meg Heaton have collaborated frequently to bring their interpretations of the great works for flute (or violin) and piano to upstate audiences.
Per the Library’s PPE policy, concert attendees will be required to wear a mask. Seating will be the same as past concerts, with no social distancing requirement. A volunteer will be stationed at the door to greet individuals and remind guests of the mask requirement.