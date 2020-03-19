CANANDAIGUA — The Pioneer Library System, which serves Ontario, Wyoming, Wayne and Livingston counties, has suspended the option to place holds on library materials as well as delivery services.
This means there is no movement of library materials between member libraries until further notice.
Member libraries will reevaluate their operating hours and reinstatement of services on a local level.
For a full list of library closures in our system, visit owwl.org. If there are questions specific to a member library, contact that library directly.