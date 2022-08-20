I first met John Salone in the late 1990s. We had a feature in our sports section where each of us in the Finger Lakes Times Sports Department would predict the results of area football games, and each week we would round up a different “Guest Prognosticator” to join us. It was always fun to get an extra face in the paper, especially if it was someone known by a lot of folks.
John fit that description well.
In fact, he was known by almost everyone in not one but two communities — Lyons and Geneva. He had grown up in Geneva and was a DeSales High grad, then moved to Lyons where he was a downtown businessman and eventually became mayor.
I shot up to Lyons where I met John at his Café Roma to get his picks for that week’s games. He treated me to lunch, and we had a great conversation that went way beyond football picks. We talked about our families, his hopes for Lyons — where I also had lived for a few years out of college — some politics, food and one thing that was big to both of us: Italian culture.
Time has erased from my mind exactly how John did on his picks that week, but it really doesn’t matter. What does is that an instant friendship was cultivated.
Fast forward a few, well, not years but decades when my dad came to live with my wife and me here in Geneva for the final few years of his life. John, by that point, had moved back to Geneva, primarily as I understand it, to take care of his own mother. He also parlayed his love of sports into a job as general manager of the Geneva Red Wings baseball team, meticulously taking care of the squad and the field like they were his own babies, was very active in the Sons and Daughters of Italy lodge, and got involved in city politics as the 6th Ward councilor.
Among his many pursuits was his garden, and John grew a variety of hot peppers, which he would lovingly dry, crush into flakes, and put into plastic shaker jars. When he learned that my dad loved to sprinkle hot pepper on everything he ate — and I mean everything, meat, fish, vegetables, potatoes, macaroni, salad, whatever — John immediately gave us a jar. Dad went crazy for that super spicy blend. In fact, he liked it so much that he went through it more quickly than John could even imagine.
I remember telling him that dad had used up all the hot pepper, and he looked at me, smiled, and said, “Geez, he really DOES like hot pepper if it’s gone already. I thought that jar would last months. I’ll get you another one.”
Within a few days, true to his word, John popped into the Times office. With another jar of crushed pepper.
I like making connections between people, and connecting John Salone to my dad was a very special one. Dad didn’t always remember people’s names in his later years, so I often would use descriptors, and so about John I would say, “He’s the guy with the hot peppers …” and dad’s memory bank would kick in and his face would light up.
Of course, with John, there were so many ways I could have described him: The guy who worked for the baseball team; the guy who always rode his bike around town; the guy who loved his family, especially his two daughters, enormously; the guy with the white Fu Manchu mustache; the guy who was mayor of Lyons; the guy with the “NY Yankee” house in Lyons; the guy who would do anything for anybody.
This story does not necessarily have a happy ending — though it has incredibly happy memories. My dad died on July 18, and on the day of his wake, July 23, the very first person through the doors at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home in Geneva was John Salone. That day was a blur to me, and I can’t remember who came when, but in the registry book for the guests who called, John’s is the very first signature.
He apologized for not being able to stay longer. He had a busy day, he said, but he wanted to be sure he came by to extend his condolences.
“Dad sure loved your hot peppers,” I told him.
“I know,” he said with a wink. “Not too many people loved them as much as him. Take care.”
That was the last time I saw John, who died unexpectedly just 24 days after dad.
A week before dad died, we took him to dinner at Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante on Castle Street. After dinner we couldn’t leave right away because the Geneva Firemen’s Parade was marching through downtown, so we got a chair for dad to sit in, and we watched the parade go by from the sidewalk in front of Bella’s. John was marching with a contingent from the Red Wings, proudly wearing his baseball cap with the big, red “G” for Geneva. When I called to him and waved, he tossed me a baseball.
Later, dad asked me where I got the shiny white ball.
“From the guy with the hot peppers,” I said.
Dad smiled.
It’s almost unfathomable to me that both of these terrific gentlemen were still with us when the calendar turned to July. And now that it’s about to flip to September, they both are gone — a reminder, I suppose of how fleeting life can be and how it can change in an instant or two.
However, at least I know where dad is getting his hot peppers in heaven.
RIP, John.