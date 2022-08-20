I first met John Salone in the late 1990s. We had a feature in our sports section where each of us in the Finger Lakes Times Sports Department would predict the results of area football games, and each week we would round up a different “Guest Prognosticator” to join us. It was always fun to get an extra face in the paper, especially if it was someone known by a lot of folks.

Mike Cutillo is the Times publisher and executive editor. He can be reached at (315) 789-3333 Ext 264 or mcutillo@fltimes.com.

