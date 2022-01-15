At one point in his young life, Steve Hastings hoped to spend his working career as the manager of a movie house.
Instead, events transpired that caused him to rewrite his personal script.
Steve retired in December — or more precisely, semi-retired because I don’t think he will ever fully retire — from a 44-year career as an advertising sales rep at the Finger Lakes Times.
It is a career that is unusual not only in its longevity — after all, who works four-plus decades for one company in today’s mobile society? — but also that it was spent entirely in his hometown.
“I take a lot of pride in that,” says Steve, whose parents Steve and Anna Marie Hastings also were Geneva natives. “It’s gonna be strange, leaving. I’ve been there, done that, gone through a lot of different changes, and we’ve all survived it. I got married, raised two kids, been involved in the community, not just this community but Canandaigua as well.”
He reminisced as we chatted at the Times office earlier this week.
Steve turns 72 in May. He grew up on High Street in Geneva, went to St. Stephen Elementary School and DeSales High School (Class of 1968) and fondly remembers his first job, tossing the then-Geneva Times newspaper on Route No. 10 — West Street, Grant Avenue, Hoffman Avenue and Grove Street.
“Today’s kids, I don’t think they know what it’s like to go out and earn a living,” he said. “I started out with little old ladies, putting their screens up in the spring, mowing their lawns, raking their lawns, shoveling their sidewalks for squat, basically. But then the paper route gave you the responsibility, almost like you were an adult.”
After DeSales, he attended Community College of the Finger Lakes (FLCC today) before finishing his schooling at SUNY Albany where he majored in business administration with an eye toward running a movie theater.
“I had worked part-time at both theaters in Geneva, changed the marquee, when they still had those, ushered, was a doorman, sold candy, made popcorn, all that stuff, and I was really interested in management,” Steve said.
After college he landed a job managing the Plaza Theater in Cortland, and then, a couple of years later, his former boss in Geneva called and said he had an opening for a manager of the Geneva Theater downtown. Steve leapt at the opportunity to come home. He managed the local movie house from 1975-77 before word came that it would be closing early in 1978 after a few final concerts.
That’s when things flipped in his world.
He already had a strong relationship with the Times, working with the paper to advertise events at the theater. He also had experience selling ads — soliciting area merchants for holiday greetings that ran as trailers before films.
“I was bringing over my last ads — you had no internet back then — so I came over to the paper, and Jack Bertram, the GM, said ‘What are your plans?’ I said, ‘Right now, I’m looking for a job,’” Steve recalled. “He said, ‘[Ad director] Jack Ralston is looking for a salesman for Seneca County and Wayne County. Why don’t you go have an interview?’”
He did and Ralston hired him. His first day in 1977 — Dec. 7 — may have been a notorious “Day of Infamy” to the rest of the world, but to Steve it was the beginning of a four-decade-plus history of serving not only the newspaper but hundreds of advertisers.
“I’ve worked for three owners — the Williams family, Bill and Will McLean [of Independent Publications] and now, it’s Larry (Perrotto and Community Media Group),” he said. “And I’ve worked for seven publishers and eight ad directors, including Beth Kesel, our latest addition. All of them were different, but they all had one thing in mind, to make the Finger Lakes Times the best product for our readers and for our advertisers, and it still is to this day.”
Beth has a special take on Steve too.
“The top salespeople radiate a sense of humor, fun and general positivity. They’re good listeners, resilient, confident and successful — they’re Steve Hastings!” she said. “Thank you, Steve, for all your years of sales, service and making my job easy!”
In addition to selling ads — and in the late ’90s Steve’s territory grew to include Canandaigua — he also is a treasure trove of history of the newspaper, going back to the days when typewriters were in vogue (not keyboards), cameras had film, and page layouts were fashioned not on computer screens but with paper, wax, scissors and Exacto knives.
The phones also rang with business owners seeking out advertising space back then, something else that’s also gone the way of those Exacto knives.
“I don’t know when’s the last time a phone rang in our office,” Steve says semi-jokingly. “We’ve gone through the fax machine thing too, where we’d be lining up either sending things out or waiting for faxes to come in, but that’s outmoded now. Now it’s basically the internet, your email, that’s everything. But you still have to get out and see the people. You’ve got to keep up and at least make an appearance.”
Speaking of seeing people, Steve — former president of the Geneva Kiwanis and board member of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and Salvation Army — is equally as well known on the western side of Ontario County, having built up a strong clientele in Canandaigua and Naples.
“I pride myself on working well with downtown Canandaigua,” he said. “Starting out was a struggle over there because we were the outside paper, they had their own paper and you wouldn’t badmouth them. But for extra eyeballs and extra people coming into their stores, that’s where we came into play. We were able to provide a service.”
And don’t dare tell him — as some people have tried — that newspapers are a dying breed. He calls it a “bugaboo” of his.
“I get sick of hearing it,” he says passionately. “Well, if it’s dead, why are these 10,000 families still getting our paper? What do you do when your kid graduates from college, or wins this award or wins this scholarship? You call the newspaper and say, ‘I wanna see it in print.’ I’ll say, ‘Oh wait, I thought you said the newspaper was dead.’ It’s not. We’re still vibrant.”
When I say Steve is semi-retired it’s because he is still going to service a dozen or so of his Canandaigua accounts, along with helping his successor Dawn Bell with whatever she needs as she slides into his full-time role. He also has volunteered to come into the office every morning and make coffee; so add part-time barista to his résumé.
When he’s not selling ads or just generally out schmoozing, Steve enjoys spending time with his family, which includes Joan, his wife of 40 years who is from Phelps, grown children Heather and David, brother Bill and sister Peggie and their families; taking walks at the lakefront; and frequenting (mostly takeout these days) Pinky’s Restaurant.
Let’s see … all of those also happen to be in Geneva, a place Steve Hastings just can’t seem to get out of his system. Along with the Finger Lakes Times, fortunately for us.
“It’s been great working with the people, the staff here, the ad directors,” he says. “We are like a family, a second family, because we’re all intertwined. If one department screws up, it affects all the others. It’s like a bicycle, all the parts have to work, and it’s ‘us … us … us’, not ‘I … I … I.’ ”
Happy retirement, Steve, very well earned. And I take a little sugar with a touch of cream in my coffee.