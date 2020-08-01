GENEVA — Third Ward Councilor Jan Regan will host a “Town Hall” style meeting for Ward 3 residents on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held rain or shine in a tent on the grounds of the Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road, and the event will strictly comply with Gov. Cuomo’s coronavirus mandates. Masks will be required and social distancing enforced for everyone’s safety.
The meeting is being held on Town of Geneva property as the City is still enforcing a local mandate that does not allow public gatherings in public spaces.
“I have spent a lot of time talking or emailing with residents one-on-one. I know there are many questions out there, and a real frustration about the difficulty communicating, especially with COVID restrictions in place,” Regan said in a release. “It’s difficult to come up with a vehicle that can address this, but I am hoping this session will be a start.”
She plans to base the meeting on questions from attendees and will host similar town hall-style meetings in the future if participants find the session worthwhile.
“I am grateful to the Boys and Girls Club and Community Center for allowing us to gather there,” Regan said.
The meeting is being held the evening before the August City Council meeting. Because attendance must be limited, Regan requests that only Third Ward residents plan to participate.