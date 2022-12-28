GENEVA — Bo Wright, the city school district’s superintendent, will be the keynote speaker at the city’s 52nd annual ceremony in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Geneva MLK Committee is inviting the public to attend the ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 16. The event begins at City Hall at 9:30 a.m. That will be followed by a march to the MLK Memorial at the Bicentennial Park around 10 or earlier and then a service, which will begin at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church on Clark Street.
This marks the first time the service will be back indoors since the covid outbreak.
Wright is a graduate of Geneva High School. He has a master’s degree in educational administration from Baruch College, a master’s in literacy (K–6) from SUNY Cortland, and a bachelor’s in elementary education from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.
He began his career in education as a sixth-grade teacher at Lyons Elementary School before serving as a principal intern and later principal at PS 121 and PS 396, respectively, in the Bronx.
Wright then served as Geneva’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction from October 2010 to February 2013, when he accepted a position as superintendent of the Solvay Union Free School District. He was deputy superintendent of administration of Rochester City Schools from August 2017 to July 2018 before being named superintendent at Rush-Henrietta in Monroe County, and he took over as chief of Geneva schools on July 1 this year.
In addition to Wright, there will be other speakers at the MLK service along with presentations of the winners of the annual arts and poetry contest, and singing by the MLK Choir.
MLK Choir rehearsals will be held at Mount Olive on Jan. 4 and 11 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 7 and 14 at 3 p.m.
For nearly 40 years the Geneva MLK Memorial Choir has provided uplifting gospel music at annual observances honoring the life and legacy of MLK. The choir crosses cultural divides, bringing singers and musicians of various ethnic backgrounds and musical experiences together while also providing training and instruction for experienced choir directors, vocalists and musicians.
Participation in the Geneva MLK Memorial Choir is open to experienced singers and musicians as well as newcomers to the gospel music genre.
Participants in the march can park their cars at Mt. Olive. A bus ride will be provided at 9 a.m. from Mt. Olive to City Hall. Then after a short ceremony the bus will leave from the MLK Memorial taking them back to Mt. Olive for the service.
There will be a takeout lunch after the service.
For additional information, contact Lucile at 315-759-3885 or Delores at 315-759-9856.