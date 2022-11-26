GENEVA — During the 16 Days of Activism each fall, all Zonta clubs and districts are encouraged to take part in the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign and to take local, national, and international actions to influence the creation and implementation of laws, as well as change gender-based attitudes and behaviors to end violence against women.
This year the Zonta Club of Geneva is joining with the Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, until Dec. 10, Human Rights Day, to send out messages about this important issue.
On each day of this 16-day campaign the FLT will publish snippets of facts about eliminating gender-based violence, child marriage, women’s inequality, and human trafficking.
Zonta envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men.
Violence against women and girls is one of the most pervasive human rights violations and a global threat. It knows no national or cultural barriers; it takes place at home, in the workplace and in open spaces, and affects millions of women and girls in peacetime and conflict. It includes psychological, physical and sexual violence, and harmful practices such as rape, female genital cutting, child marriage and human trafficking.
Violence against women and girls threatens countries, inhibits economic progress, and prevents women from contributing to their community and creating better lives for themselves and their families.
Zonta International’s ongoing service efforts are demonstrated through numerous local projects, programs and through partnerships with the United Nations and its agencies.
Launched in 2012, the campaign has raised awareness of the global pandemic of women’s rights violations and has united Zonta clubs worldwide in conducting impactful advocacy actions to fight violence against women and gender inequality.
According to Zonta International President Ute Scholz, “Zonta envisions a world where no woman lives in fear of violence. Through the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign, our members and allies stand together, uniting our voices to advocate for all those who have suffered gender-based violence. Zonta is needed now, more than ever, to continue its work to end violence and build a better world for women and girls.”
For more information about Zonta Club of Geneva and its projects, visit their Facebook page or go to http://www.zontaclubgeneva.org.