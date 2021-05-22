WATKINS GLEN — It’s full steam ahead for the newest tour boat that will ply Seneca Lake’s waters.
Currently en route to Watkins Glen, the soon-to-be-named Seneca Spirit left the Washington (D.C.) Marina Tuesday. When it arrives at the southern end of Seneca Lake it will become the permanent sightseeing vessel for Captain Bill’s Seneca Lake Cruises.
According to owner/operator Mark Simiele, this new boat will replace the Harbor Belle, which had a seating capacity of 49, and join the Seneca Legacy, which is the business’ dinner vessel and seats 270. The Seneca Spirit is a 62-foot-long Skipperliner with a seating capacity of 115, more than double the boat it is replacing.
Simiele said COVID was the impetus for the new purchase, as social distancing protocols reduced the number of passengers who could ride at one time.
“We needed to find something bigger,” he said. “It’s an improvement ... there’s more space and it will make for a more enjoyable cruise.”
Simiele said it’s hard to find good boats. He looked at three; this one was built in 1997 and is structurally sound, although once it arrives he plans to tear out carpets, replace ceiling tiles and do some painting.
The trip should take about 10 days; the boat is not designed for speed and travels a “steady 8 knots,” according to Steven Naimoli of Geneva, one of the captains piloting the boat. Naimoli formerly lived in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., but returned to Geneva permanently last summer (a Long Island native, he moved to Geneva in 1972 and continued to summer here after moving to Florida in 1984).
The route he and his colleagues will take involves going from Washington to Chesapeake Bay, out to the Atlantic Ocean, up the Hudson to Albany, then west on the Erie Canal to the Montezuma area, where the boat will pick up the Cayuga-Seneca Canal to travel to Seneca Lake.
“This will be my first time on the Erie Canal, which will be very exciting,” said Naimoli, who has captained more than 500 boat trips, including deliveries to Venezuela, Florida (from Chicago and Massachusetts) and Texas (from Florida). “It’s fun; I can’t sit idle.”
Naimoli sends updates to followers daily and the first included a story about how an Army police boat had radioed to request a change of course, “... telling me to go to this mark, then another mark and again and again. I finally asked him if something changed on the charts and why he wanted all these diversions. He apologized stating that we were entering a firing range and they were practicing today!” Naimoli wrote.
Once Captain Bill’s new boat arrives, Simiele said he expects a summer like last season — which, despite COVID-19, was unexpectedly busy because other tourist destinations that required air travel were not attracting visitors.
“Once things opened up (after lockdown), even with reduced capacity, the town was overrun with tourists,” he said, adding most were from the New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia areas.
Now, he’s got a bigger boat for those visitors.
“It should work out well,” Simiele said.