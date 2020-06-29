GENEVA — The Linden Exchange, a downtown institution for 70 years, is closing.
The consignment shop has offered low-cost, used clothing, shoes, accessories and household items to the community.
The store began a closing sale Friday and Saturday, offering bags of clothing and shoes for $5 each. If the inventory was not gone by the end of the weekend, the sale will continue this week. The store, sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church, is at 430 Exchange St.
Midge Tuxill has managed the Linden Exchange for the past 25 years.
“We can’t pay the rent and utilities with the revenue we generate so we decided to close. It’s a very sad thing for Geneva and for us,” Tuxill said.
She said rent of $1,000 a month, plus utilities, meant the store needed to generate about $2,000 a month to operate.
“We dipped into our savings and got close to using that up. We decided we couldn’t do it anymore,” Tuxill said.
“The local economy wasn’t good. People had to choose between food and used clothing,” she added. “Our volunteer staff is sad to see it come to this. We felt we were doing a good thing.”
The store will sell clothing and shoes at $5 per bag until the inventory is gone. Then the tables, desks, racks and other storage items can be sold. The store has been closed to the public since March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tuxill said, resulting in little revenue.
“Last year was a tough year for us. We worried about this year and then when the pandemic forced us to close, the handwriting was on the wall,” she said.
The consignment shop began on Linden Street in the 1950s and moved to a site on Exchange Street and then to its current location years about three years ago.