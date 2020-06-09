GENEVA — Geneva City School District administrator Kevin Whitaker is the new superintendent of Jamestown Public Schools, the district announced Tuesday.
Whitaker has been assistant superintendent for school improvement and accountability in Geneva since 2013. Prior to that, he served as a principal in the Newark Central School District.
“This is probably one of the best things that could happen to Jamestown,” Geneva Superintendent Trina Newton said. “Kevin is smart, he’s articulate, he’s passionate, he always keeps children first in decision-making — it’s a loss for Geneva.”