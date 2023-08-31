CANANDAIGUA — The owner of German Brothers Marina wants to expand his West Lake Road marina, add a restaurant, and build vacation rental units.
Owner Peter Bruu attended the Aug. 21 town board meeting to explain his plans and ask that the property be re-categorized as an incentive zone. Such a zone calls for the town to allow certain modifications to the property in exchange for the developer providing beneficial amenities to the town and community.
“This is a destination area and there is clamor for expanded services for visitors,” Bruu said. “There is a waiting list for boaters wanting to rent slips at our marina. There is also a demand for lodging and food and beverage services on the lakefront.”
He said the marina would like to increase the number of boat slips from 33 to as many as 150, build a restaurant on the lakeshore where the service building is now located, and add eight housing units for vacation rentals on the hill on the west side of West Lake Road. Bruu said the service building would be demolished and a new building constructed at an off-site location he owns across from the new Sands Family Canandaigua YMCA on North Road, a move he said would alleviate a lot of congestion in and around the marina.
“We are seeking a Tier II designation under the docking and mooring law, which allows 50 slips per every 250 feet of lake frontage,” Bruu relayed. “We have 764 feet of frontage, so that could mean up to around 150 slips.”
The marine fueling area on the lakefront would remain, Bruu said.
If incentive zoning is granted, it will require the marina to provide amenities that would benefit the town and its residents. Bruu said they could include improved parking to alleviate traffic congestion, public restrooms, crosswalks, picnic areas, a trail, and a boat slip for the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department should it acquire a fire boat.
“I would be more attractive with fewer boats and trailers visible, and there would be stormwater management with an underground storage tank,” Bruu said. “The response from people who see our plan has been very positive.”
There will be a public hearing Sept. 18. The proposal will be discussed in future board meetings and in negotiations before a decision is made, a process that could take several months.
The marina on the west shore of Canandaigua Lake is 2½ miles south of the city. It was established in 1977 by brothers Peter and Rick German. The German brothers sold the marina to Bruu in 2020.
The full-service marina is an official dealer of Cobalt and Quest boats and provides gas, service and storage services.
In other matters at the Aug. 21 meeting:
• TAX CAP — Trustees passed a resolution to override the property tax cap, if needed, when crafting the 2024 budget.
• COURT — The board agreed to explore the possibility of constructing a new town court facility to avoid overcrowding and space issues.
• TASK FORCE — Town Supervisor Jared Simpson and city Mayor Bob Palumbo will lead a joint town-city task force to identify mitigation projects to protect Sucker Brook, which overflowed is banks during a July 9 rainstorm that caused major flooding in the town and city. The first meeting will be Sept. 20.
• LAND — The town will buy a parcel of land next to Onanda Park to secure and protect the gorge area. Watershed grant funding will be sought to help offset the cost, and water-quality improvement projects will be examined to control the flow of water that flows though Barnes Gully to the lake.