CANANDAIGUA — The Town Board will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 on a petition from the owner of German Brothers Marina to change the zoning of the marina property at 3907 County Road 16 from Residential Lake District to Incentive Zone.
Marina owner Peter Bruu has proposed the change to allow for an increase in boat slips on Canandaigua Lake from 33 to as many as 150, to allow for construction of a restaurant on the lakeshore side of the property, demolition of an existing service building and its relocation to North Road and to allow for construction of eight units of vacation rental housing on the west side of the road.
Incentive zoning is when an applicant asks for special zoning that typically would not be allowed in a certain area. In return for the special zoning, the town requests negotiated amenities from the property owner, things given to the town that provide a public benefit.
Those amenities could be land, water quality projects, lake access, traffic congestion mitigation, trails or other benefits that are negotiated.
Bruu has said possible amenities the project could provide are alleviation of traffic congestion around the marina, public restrooms, cross walks, picnic areas, a trail, storm water management and a boat slip for the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department should it acquire a fire boat.
The board also will conduct two other public hearings on Sept. 18.
One will be on the town’s plan to use $600,000 from its open space reserve fund to purchase real property to protect open space, expand Onanda Park, provide access to trails and protect the water quality of Canandaigua Lake.
The other hearing will be on the use of $305,000 of the $600,000 from the open space reserve fund to buy 12.98 acres of land to expand Onanda Park, also located on County Road 16.
The hearings will be on the lower level of the Town Hall at 5440 Routes 5&20 West.