GENEVA — It has been more than two years since the first Covid-19 vaccines arrived — a time when many welcomed the shot while others were apprehensive about getting it.
Ontario County officials said people like Victor Nelson and fellow parishioners at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Geneva helped alleviate those concerns, leading to many successful local clinics.
“Their presence demonstrated to their community that the vaccine was desirable and reassured them it was safe,” said Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health.
Beer was on hand when Nelson and other members of Mt. Olive received the 2023 Choose Health Ontario award recently. That came at the 59th annual Ontario County Safety Council awards banquet at Club 86.
The award is given by the Ontario County Health Collaborative, a group working to make a difference in the health of county residents through programs, education, motivation and opportunities for making healthy choices. The collaborative includes public health officials, local healthcare systems, community agencies, and volunteers.
Recent winners of the award include Geneva Reads and the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva.
Beer and other county officials said Nelson and Mt. Olive members worked tirelessly during the pandemic by:
• Providing education and promoting the vaccine among parishioners and the Geneva community.
• Hosting vaccination clinics for adults and children in the community.
• Staffing the clinics with volunteers who worked with public health staff and other county employees. They provided traffic control, check-in for vaccines, and post-vaccination observation.
“Their health-minded actions significantly increased vaccine uptake in the Geneva area,” Beer said.
Nelson also was recognized at a recent county Board of Supervisors meeting.
“Mr. Nelson is responsible, almost single-handedly, for the very large turnout at his church for Covid-19 vaccines clinics,” said South Bristol Supervisor Dan Marshall, who chairs the board’s Health and Human Services Committee. “Public health officials speak very highly of Mr. Nelson.”
“Mr. Nelson is an extremely humble gentleman. Victor will be the first to tell you he had tremendous support from his church community and his family,” added board Chairman Todd Campbell, who attended the banquet. “This is a well-deserved award.”