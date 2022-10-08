GENEVA — Del Parrotta knows a house fire can be a terrifying and chaotic experience for the people inside.
Geneva’s fire chief, however, said that bedlam can be managed by having a home fire escape plan.
“Having a plan prior to any emergency is very important,” Parrotta said. “Making a home fire escape plan allows for everyone in the home to be on the same page and have accountability during an emergency.”
As it does every year, the Geneva Fire Department has a number of activities lined up for national Fire Prevention Week. It begins Sunday and runs through Friday.
This year’s slogan is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
The highlight of this year’s activities is what Parrotta calls a “fun-filled family event” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the firehouse on Geneva Street. The open house and demonstrations will include hot dogs, snacks and refreshments.
Those attending can take part in fire extinguisher training, crawl through a “smoke house,” see a Jaws of Life demonstration, spray fire hoses, try out firefighter tools and equipment, and see fire trucks up close. There also will be medical demonstrations, including CPR and more.
The GFD’s annual memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hydrant Hose station on Geneva Street. It is also open to the public.
While house fires with fatalities and/or injuries in the city are rare, Parrotta said residents shouldn’t assume they will get out safely when a fire breaks out.
“Having a plan is only one part. Practice is the other key part,” he said. “Practicing allows you the chance to see if it works and to build the memory you need to recall it during a stressful event. Failing to plan is planning to fail.”