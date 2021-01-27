GENEVA — Geneva Housing Authority Executive Director Andy Tyman has requested a federal agency to investigate allegations of discriminatory and racist behavior by a GHA employee toward several Section 8 housing voucher recipients.
On Monday, Tyman said he asked the Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Buffalo to conduct the investigation. He said if that agency is unable to do so, the authority will ask the New York State Division of Human Rights to handle the investigation.
In addition, an internal investigation by GHA legal counsel Marty Eades is expected to be completed soon.
The employee, who is not being identified by the Finger Lakes Times at this time, has been placed on administrative leave until the investigations are completed.
The complaints were made in November 2020 by Section 8 housing voucher recipients Melinda Robinson, Breonna Spann and Shaquala Johnson; others have come forward in recent days as well.
In an email to Tyman over the weekend, Robinson asked if he was aware of the employee going to a Section 8 recipient’s place of residence, taking mail out of her mailbox, and calling the woman’s landlord and suggesting she not rent to her. Robinson said the employee has been doing things like that for years “and nothing is done.” She said it is getting worse “and she does it because the GHA allows it. If not, it would have stopped a long time ago. Enough is enough.”
Tyman is unable to speak about specifics of the case — or release the employee’s name — because of HUD and GHA confidentiality policies and guidelines, but on Monday afternoon he emailed Robinson to say the GHA “condemns any sense of racism and housing discrimination. As I explained to you previously, we have a process to follow and I am expecting the internal report in this matter within a few days.”
He added: “For your information, today I have requested a formal investigation from the Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity office of the HUD Buffalo office regarding the complaints to date. I and the authority take this matter very seriously.”
He asked Robinson to forward all proof, such as recordings of conversations that she indicated she saved, along with any additional information, including names of other applicants, participants and landlords that feel harmed in this matter. Robinson thanked Tyman and said she would turn over all her information as requested, adding, “It’s weird you never asked for it before.”
Later Monday, Dominick Vedora, president of the GHA Board of Commissioners, emailed Robinson.
“As of today, the employee in question has been placed on administrative leave until we can have a complete investigation of the alleged action,” he wrote. “Please understand we have a process to follow in order to review all the evidence and the facts. I believe Andy has already informed you that our attorney is conducting an internal investigation.
“Rest assured, we will not make a decision based on only an internal investigation,” Vedroa continued. “Andy has already requested a formal investigation by the Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Office of the HUD office in Buffalo. If they are unable to do it, we will contact the NYS Division of Human Rights or a private, out-of-town, third party to investigate and report back directly to the Board of Commissioners. One way or another, we will find out all the facts to resolve this matter. Our board and CEO will not tolerate racism, housing discrimination or any other kind of discrimination.”
Several local human rights organizations have announced they will rally and picket the GHA offices on Lewis Street at 3 p.m. Saturday in support of the complainants.