CANANDAIGUA — Visitors to Canandaigua Lake may be seeing ghosts.
The City Council voted 9-0 Thursday to approve the design and placement of a metal interactive sculpture called “The Ghost of Roseland Park” on top of an old concrete stanchion of the Sky Ride that was used when Roseland Amusement Park operated on the north end of the lake from 1925 to 1985.
The approval is contingent upon the project being funded by private funds and grants, with no city funding other than some in-kind services by staff.
Artist and metal works sculptor Benji Carr of Cohocton presented a scale model of his creation to the Council’s Environmental Committee Jan. 17 and received unanimous committee support to send it to the full Council for a final vote.
The Sky Ride was a gondola ride that took people over the north end of the lake on a cable tower, supported by two concrete stanchions in the lake.
One stanchion supports the ticket office for the Canandaigua Lady tour boat. The other sits several yards offshore, deteriorating, with rust stains and weeds, causing city officials to label it a “blight.”
The sculpture, when completed, would be accepted as a donation to the city. City staff would maintain the creation, which includes an electric-powered miniature roller-coaster, carousel, Ferris wheel and other rides that delighted people 60 years.
The sculpture may be lighted at night and protected by buoys to keep vessels from getting too close. City Manager John Goodwin was authorized to obtain any necessary permits or licenses from the state Office of General Services or DEC.
The Ontario County Arts Council spearheaded the project, working with Carr and pledging to head up fund-raising efforts. The cost of the project is still being calculated.
Carr would create the sculpture in his studio and then it would be transported to the lake for installation.
Council also approved two downtown events later this year — a Downtown Canandaigua Wedding March on March 4 and a Vintage and Classic European car tour and show on June 10.