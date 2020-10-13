GENEVA — In some ways, the work involved with this fall’s Geneva High School Drama Club production is similar to other years. Basically, that equates to six weeks of rehearsal for three hours a night.
In other ways, of course, it’s far different because of COVID-19. Instead of being on stage later this week, this year’s cast will perform on YouTube Live.
“This is so much different from what the kids are used to, coming to rehearsal and sitting around and bonding,” said Steve Duprey, who is again directing the fall show. “Still, it’s a good group of kids. The discipline it takes to do this is impressive.”
This year’s production, Jason Milligan’s “Both Sides of the Story,” is a series of paired monologues looking at an issue or incident from opposing points of views. At times funny and other times poignant, it captures the internal struggles people face in everyday relationships.
The live show is set for 7:30 p.m. starts Oct. 15-17. It features an ensemble cast that includes Natalie Hunsberger, Moriah Pilet, Julian Nault, McKenzie Forbes, Beth Cohrs, Cameron Derby, Jay Yonge, Owen Brown, and Melissa Wright.
Duprey hoped to do another show, “An Enemy of the People.” That’s about a Scandinavian village in the 1800s whose healing spa baths — its main economic driver — are declared contaminated by a doctor.
“It’s the perfect allegory for what is going on now — COVID,” he said. “The doctor’s brother is the mayor ... and the spa is the town’s livelihood. It’s the health of the town vs. the economy of the town.”
However, Duprey said not enough students auditioned to make that show work.
“The numbers were just not there,” he said. “ ‘Both Sides of the Story’ is a relatively easy show to do online. It’s a monologue show ... each kid has five monologues and one has six.”
Tickets to watch the show cost $6. They’re available at showtix4u.com.
Duprey’s daughter, Kate, is the show’s technical director, a role she has filled in the past. She served in that capacity for the Geneva Theatre Guild’s summer production of “Almost, Maine,” another virtual production.
“(‘Both Sides of the Story’) will be technically easy to do, since the characters only appear in monologues,” Duprey said. “It’s easier than trying to put them in the same space the way we did for ‘Almost, Maine.’ “
While the show may be more manageable in today’s online-only theater world, Duprey said the cast has put in the work.
“It’s a strong and difficult show in that each of the actors is creating five different characters,” he said. “Doing five monologues is not easy. The kids have done a nice job.”