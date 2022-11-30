GENEVA — Last-minute shopping, children tearing open their presents, and wearing festive, matching pajamas are just some of the images that Christmas conjures up.
For many, though, the most cherished tradition of the season is sitting down at the family dinner table on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. That is the subject of the Geneva High School Drama Club’s fall play — but with a twist.
In Thornton Wilder’s one-act play “The Long Christmas Dinner,” the student actors will cover — in accelerated fashion — 90 years and five generations of the Bayard family, including the changes in customs and family’s growth.
“I consider it one of Wilder’s most charming, beautiful plays,” said Phelps resident Steve Duprey, who has directed numerous area productions of student and adult theater. “This is the kind of play that ordinarily I would not get a chance to do.”
Wilder, one of America’s most celebrated playwrights and novelists and the winner of three Pulitzer Prizes, wrote “The Long Christmas Dinner” in 1931. The run time is approximately 40 minutes. It’s described as a serious play lightened with humor of character.
“It’s a pretty simple set — just a dining room table and chairs,” Duprey said. “Some of the kids are playing multiple parts ... and there is this revolving door with births and deaths.”
While Duprey has directed a number of GHS Drama Club performances in the past, this is his first in several years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors.
“Owen Brown was a freshman when we did ‘Animal Farm.’ Now he’s a senior and about two feet taller than he was then,” Duprey said with a laugh.