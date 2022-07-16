GENEVA — Julian Nault received his Eagle Scout badge during ceremonies held June 26 at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
Nault, son of Melissa and Brian Nault of Geneva, is a former Senior Patrol Leader of Boy Scout Troop 4. For his Eagle Scout service project, he researched and obtained sound-deadening panels for the band rehearsal room at Geneva High School, then organized and directed a group of Scouts, friends and adult volunteer leaders in installing those panels.
A 2022 graduate of Geneva High School, he has been a member of National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, Green Club, Quiz Bowl, the cross-country team, and St. Peter’s Community Choir. The president of the Drama Club, he was a member of the cast of numerous musical and dramatic productions and has repeatedly been named to the Principal’s List.
Nault has been accepted for fall admission at SUNY Maritime, where he plans to major in naval architecture.
The Trail to Eagle ceremony outlined the steps Nault took to earn Scouting’s highest award; candles were lighted by fellow Eagle Scouts Nicholas Caster and Sean Wright and Star Scout Jackson Wright. Co-masters of ceremony Eagle Scout Nate Hesler and Assistant Scoutmaster Fred Schühle described the milestones along that trail, as candles were lighted.
Caster, who received his Eagle Scout award earlier in June while a member of Troop 4, delivered the Eagle Scout Challenge. All Eagle Scouts present gathered at the front of the room.
Nault presented four Eagle Scout Grandparent pins, to his maternal grandparents, Sue and James Etheridge of Elon, N.C.; and to his paternal grandparents, Loretta and Lowell Nault of Wooster, Ohio.
After thanking those who had helped him reach his goal, Nault presented Eagle Scout Mentor pins to Jeff Caster, his Cub Scout Pack 5 den leader; Rich Nardone, his Cubmaster and Troop 4 Scoutmaster; and Schühle. It was noted that of six Cub Scouts from that den who crossed over to Troop 4, Nault, Caster, Sean Wright, and Jonathan Bailey have earned Eagle Scout badges.
The invocation and benediction were offered by Mr. Etheridge, a deacon in his Southern Baptist Church congregation in Elon, N.C. Etheridge explained the family connection to Scouting, and thanked the troop leaders for their dedication.
Cathy Caster offered a poem, “It’s Only a Pin.”
Nault is the 146th Scout to earn the Eagle Scout badge in Troop 4, which has been chartered to The Presbyterian Church in Geneva since 1917.