WATERLOO — Longtime water treatment plant director Jim Bromka likens a new system being installed at the Seneca Lake facility this summer to a “giant Brita filter.” What it will do is this: Filter water containing harmful algal blooms and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS, from the source of drinking water for more than 15,000 people.
In March, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed the establishment of legally enforceable maximum levels for six PFAS that have been found in many drinking water sources. PFAS are chemicals designed to make products that resist stains, grease, heat and oil, and they’re used to make fluoropolymer coatings that have non-stick properties and are resistant to chemicals, friction, heat and abrasions.
PFAS, which do not break down naturally, have been known to contaminate drinking water and cause a wide range of health problems in humans and animals.
The new system being installed at the Waterloo plant will use horizontal pressure filters to filter the algae from HABs, Bromka explained.
When the cells break open, they release potential toxins. If they stay unbroken or whole, they are harmless. The horizontal pressure filter works to capture the whole algal cells without allowing them to break open so they can be washed off the filters and removed from any potential drinking water.
“This causes it to basically spill its guts,” Bromka said.
Bromka compared the process to capturing water balloons with a spaghetti strainer, without letting the balloons pop.
Any fluids from the HABs and PFAS will then be absorbed by the granular activated carbon in the filter units. Chlorine can also be added to the water as a way to neutralize microcystins, Bromka added.
The new system can handle about 3.5 million gallons of water per day. The activated carbon is porous and removes organic compounds from liquids and gases through absorption, a process whereby the organic molecules of a liquid or gas are attracted to and bound to the activated carbon’s porous surface.
Calgon Carbon, the company that created the system, claims the system can filter 99.9% of all HABs and PFAS. Bromka said the chlorine dioxide used as a primary disinfectant effectively neutralizes bacteria.
“We expect to have very clean and safe water, unique to the industry,” Bromka said.
The new system is expected to be installed and online around the end of August. It comes with a $3 million price tag, much of which is paid for by grants, Bromka said. The new system also helps meet Bromka’s goal of being ahead of the next contaminant that might be found in the lake.
Bromka concluded by saying lakefront property owners can help by installing a carbon and reverse osmosis system in their water systems.