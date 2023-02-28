PENN YAN — The new director of the Yates County Veterans Service Agency is a familiar face.
Doug Gibbs, a Penn Yan native who retired from the Navy in 1995 as a chief petty officer, was appointed to the position unanimously by the county Legislature earlier this month. Gibbs is commander of Johnson-Costello Post 355 of the American Legion in Penn Yan.
“Veterans’ issues are my passion,” said Gibbs, who began his new job Feb. 6. “I know how much our country asks of our veterans and their families and how much our country owes them.”
Gibbs is working with Phil Rouin, who will retire as the agency’s director March 31. Rouin has been director since 2015 following a 30-year Navy career, most of which was spent in explosive ordnance disposal. Rouin earned a master’s degree in social work.
“Serving as the director the past eight years has been a tremendous privilege,” Rouin said. “During this time I have striven to leverage my familiarity serving in the U.S. Navy and coaching expertise to help veterans successfully integrate into civilian life. I am truly grateful for all the other staff members, interns, and volunteers who have aided our office in this work, as well as the ongoing financial support from numerous community organizations for the benefit of the veterans of Yates County and their families.”
“Phil has done an excellent job for the county providing services to our veterans and their families. I appreciate the work Phil has done to make his office professional and yet still welcoming to all,” county Administrator Nonie Flynn said. “We welcome Doug Gibbs as our new director of veterans services and I have no doubt he will continue to work with our veterans and their family members as well as Phil has, with integrity and compassion.”
County officials added that Rouin has advocated for regional veterans as executive director of the New York County Veteran Service Officers Association, on the veterans outreach committee of the Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board, and as co-chair of the Finger Lakes Veterans Advocacy Council/Community Veterans Engagement Board, through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“I feel blessed to have had this opportunity to have a positive impact and will miss the daily interaction with the amazing men and women who responded to the call to serve our nation in this vital way,” Rouin said.
The search for a new county Veterans Service Agency director began last November. It ended in December after an interview committee made up of legislators and county management employees recommended Gibbs for the position.
“Yates County is fortunate to have Doug Gibbs accept the position for director of veterans services,” Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church said. “We look forward to working with him and supporting him as he serves our local veterans and their families.”