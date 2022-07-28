Wendy and Jeff Gifford

Wendy and Jeff Gifford will be receiving the Donald and Corinne Stork Award for Community Service on Aug. 11 at Keuka College.

 Submitted

KEUKA PARK — After a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a well-known couple with ties to Yates and Steuben counties will be receiving a long-awaited award.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you