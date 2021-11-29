KEUKA PARK — Nearly everyone has friends they can count on, no matter the circumstances. They are the first to celebrate your accomplishments, and they’re there when you’re in a bind.
For Kelly Pinckney, those friends are fellow Penn Yan residents Jeff and Wendy Gifford.
She’s not the only one who thinks so — for many in the Penn Yan and Prattsburgh communities, the Giffords are on speed dial.
In recognition of their decades of service to both areas, the Giffords have been named the 2021 recipients of the Donald and Corinne Stork Award for Community Service. The award will be presented Dec. 16 during a noon luncheon at the Geiser Dining Commons in Keuka College’s Dahlstrom Student Center.
“When I thought about writing a list of community accomplishments, I realized this list would be extensive but also incomplete,” said Pinckney, who nominated the Giffords for the award. “A person’s worth cannot be summed up by a list of accomplishments but, rather, the lives they have touched and the communities they have impacted for the better.”
Those communities are Penn Yan and Prattsburgh, where the Giffords have made it their mission to help kids any way they could.
Jeff Gifford, president and CEO of the well-known buckwheat and flour manufacturer The Birkett Mills, coached local sports teams at his alma mater, Prattsburgh Central School. He was an integral part of leading several basketball teams to sectional championships and coached a state championship team.
Gifford coached in two Ronald McDonald games, which showcase the highest level of student-athletes in Section V basketball. He is a recipient of the Section V Mark Vienna Award for dedication to local athletes, has served on the Section V executive committee, and is a member of the Section V Basketball of Fame.
He has also served on the board of directors for Wayne Bank (Bank of the Finger Lakes).
Wendy Gifford, a member of the Keuka College Class of 1978, worked her way up to nurse-manager of the Family Birth Center at Geneva General Hospital. She was the school nurse for 13 years at Prattsburgh Central School, also her alma mater, where she volunteered in classrooms to help struggling students with their studies.
She became a member of the Finger Lakes Health Foundation board of directors after retiring from Prattsburgh. Wendy volunteers at Keuka Comfort Care Home and numerous Covid-19 vaccination clinics in the area.
The Stork Award was established in 1991 by Keuka College to recognize community leaders who exemplify the college’s commitment to valuing individual initiative for the common good. The award was named after its first recipients, Penn Yan residents Corinne and Donald Stork.