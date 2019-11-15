WATERLOO — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has introduced a bill to stop manufacturers and others from contaminating the state’s waterways, including Seneca Lake, with toxic levels of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
In a news release, New York state’s junior senator said currently there is no limit to how much PFAS can be released into the environment. The costly cleanup of the contamination is the responsibility of the communities where it occurs, not the companies responsible for the contamination.
Called the Clean Water Standards for PFAS Act, the bill would help stop toxic levels of PFAS contamination from entering water sources in the first place by regulating them under the Clean Water Act.
“My legislation would require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to review all sources of PFAS chemicals and use that information to limit PFAS chemicals from entering into the environment, setting protective limits on the amount of PFAS chemicals that can be released,” the Democratic senators said in a press release.
One local source of possible contamination, pending conclusive test results, is in Seneca Lake, especially on the eastern shore. The lake is the source of drinking water for the village of Waterloo and much of south Seneca County. A suspected source of PFAS is firefighting foam once used at the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus.
Village of Waterloo officials have tested samples of raw water from Seneca Lake twice since reports of PFAS surfaced in the summer. The latest results just came back this week and show minor traces of the chemical, well below the new limits that the state is proposing.
“We will continue to analyze the results with the county Health Department and will continue to test,” village Administrator Don Northrup said. “The levels haven’t changed from the first round of testing.”
Northrup said the village is looking into installing a granular-activated carbon-filtering system at the water treatment plant in Fayette to remove PFAS and harmful algal blooms.
The bill proposed by Gillibrand also:
• Would ensure that any entity discharging the limited level of PFAS chemicals receive a Clean Water Act permit before doing so.
• Require the EPA to establish standards for the treatment of wastewater, which often includes PFAS, before releasing it into the environment or for other purposes.
“New Yorkers should be able to trust their water is safe, but far too many counties across the state have had their water supplies polluted by toxic PFAS chemicals,” Gillibrand said. “We shouldn’t be waiting for PFAS to contaminate our water sources and need to do more to protect New Yorkers.”