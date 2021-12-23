ONTARIO — The Ginna nuclear power plant in Wayne County has a new owner.
Sort of.
The state Public Service Commission announced last week it has approved the transfer of four upstate nuclear power plants owned by Chicago-based Exelon, that includes Ginna, to a spinoff of the energy company, Exelon Generation.
Besides the 579 megawatt Ginna operation, the other three nuclear-powered plants that make up the new company in New York are the Nine Mile Point 1 and 2 plants and the adjacent James A. Fitzpatrick facility in Scriba, Oswego County. Nuclear power plants in other states also will be part of Exelon Generation, the PSC said.
“The joint proposal approved (Dec. 16) fairly resolves all issues presented in this proceeding and includes financial assurance, oversight and reporting provisions that will protect the public’s interest in ensuring that New York’s fleet of nuclear power plants is owned, operated and eventually decommissioned,” PSC Chair Rory Christian said in a press release. “Our decision strikes a fair balance between ratepayer and businesses interests and meaningfully advances the state’s policy goal of prompt and thorough decommissioning and site restoration at each site.
The operating licenses for Ginna and Nine Mile 1 expire in 2029; Fitzpatrick, 2034; and 2046 for Nine Mile 2. The plants generate enough energy for 2.6 million average-sized homes, the PSC said.
As part of the approval, Exelon and Exelon Generation have agreed to the following conditions:
• Continued maintenance and staffing of emergency operation facilities in the state.
• Providing a 20-year timeline for decommissioning at each plant; the PSC said this compares to the 60-year timeline allowed by the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
• Acknowledgement of New York’s 10-millirem cleanup guidance standard for residual radiation at a decommissioned site. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says 10 millirem per year guidance refers to land released for unrestricted use.
• Provides an 18-month advance notice of plant shutdown.
Additionally, the PSC said the deal provides financial support of $331 million for the New York nuclear plants that are part of the new company.
The PSC said Wayne and Oswego counties have stated support for the new company, citing jobs and reliable tax dollars.