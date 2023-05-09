OVID — The Seneca County sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl in a farm accident Monday.
In a press release, Sheriff Tim Luce said deputies responded to County Road 129 just after 3 p.m. after the county 911 Center received a call about a child stuck in a piece of farm equipment. The child was being removed from the machinery when deputies arrived.
“The machine was immediately shut off and those present assisted in the child’s removal,” sheriff’s Lt. Tim Thompson wrote in an email to the Times. “One of our sergeants was in close proximity to the farm and assisted with her removal as well.”
South Seneca Ambulance and North Seneca Ambulance also responded. The child was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to massive trauma.
Police identified the child as Melinda S. Hertzler, 5, of County Road 129.
State police and the Ovid, Lodi, and Interlaken fire departments also responded to the scene.
Sheriff’s investigators are working with Seneca County Child Protective Services on the investigation.