GENEVA — The start of the 2019-20 Girl Scout member year has begun.
Information and registration sessions have been scheduled across the NYPENN Pathways Council territory for girls and adults interested in learning more about the organization.
There already have been some local sessions, but here are additional ones being held around the area:
• Saturday, 1 to 2 p.m., at Edith B. Ford Memorial Library, Ovid; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Red Jacket Library in Shortsville.
• Sunday, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Clyde Methodist Church, Clyde.
• Sept. 17, 5 to 7 p.m., Bloomfield Library, Bloomfield.
• Sept. 18, 5 to 7 p.m., Romulus Central School, Romulus; 5 to 7 p.m., North Rose-Wolcott Elementary School, North Rose; and 5 to 7 p.m., Naples Elementary School.
• Sept. 19, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, Newark.
• Sept. 24, 6 to 7 p.m., Frank Knight Elementary School, Seneca Falls.
• Sept. 26, 6 to 7 p.m., Lyons Public Library, Lyons; and Cady Stanton Elementary School, Seneca Falls.
• Sept. 27, 5 to 7 p.m., Dundee Central School, Dundee.
• Oct. 3, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Canandaigua Elementary School, Canandaigua; and 6 to 7 p.m., Red Jacket Elementary School, Shortsville.
• Oct. 4, 6 to 7 p.m., Seneca Falls Library, Seneca Falls.
• Oct. 10, 6 to 7 p.m., Skoi-Yase Primary School, Waterloo; and Lincoln Elementary School, Newark.