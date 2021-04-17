CICERO — Troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council sold 1,260,493 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies during the 2021 season, roughly 88% of the projected goal of 1.4 million boxes.
The program ran December 19 through March 28.
Regional goals were adjusted due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic for a second cookie season, and as fewer girls than usual chose to participate in the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. All members had the option to safely take part in any way they felt most comfortable: online, in person following safety protocols, or by taking this season off.
“Through the assistance of generous community partners and the public, our Girl Scouts were able to do what they do best this cookie season: lead,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said. “We could not be prouder of the ways in which our girls, troops and adult volunteers embraced this ‘new normal’ so that girls could safely take part in an annual tradition that allows them a sense of normalcy during challenging times. It’s truly inspiring to see the convergence of leadership, perseverance and strength that took place this cookie season. Our girls further honed real-world leadership skills that will carry them well into the future.”
Girls learn financial literacy, practice entrepreneurship, and develop essential leadership skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics during the annual cookie program. Purchases support local Girl Scouts, who use the earnings to power experiences for themselves and their troops. Funds raised stay local and are used for community service projects, council programming, summer camp adventures and more.
Close to 7,600 boxes of cookies were sold via the first-ever collaboration between Girl Scouts of the USA and Grubhub. GSNYPENN arranged locations for its troops in select ZIP codes, including Fingerlakes Mall outside Auburn, New York Kitchen in Canandaigua, and Eastview Mall in Victor. And, cookies are being sent to participating Meals on Wheels in all GSNYPENN counties, including all four in the Times’ readership area.
In addition, the following area businesses partnered with local troops to provide a learning experience in marketing and sales, allowing girls to run their cookie businesses inside their facilities:
Seneca County — WT Brews, Bayard Bakery, CV Designs, Full Circle Chiropractic, Finger Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Elements on Van Cleef, Connie’s Diner, Cayuga Lake Creamery, Ciccino’s Pizzeria, Ovid Big M, Hampton Inn Seneca Falls, Kuneytown Sportsman Club, and Ashley Lynn Winery.
Wayne County — Nima’s Pizza, Lyons National Bank, Joey’s Northside Grocery, Fairville Fire Department, and Marshall Farms.