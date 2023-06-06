SYRACUSE — In April, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized the thousands of adult volunteers who give their time and dedication to Girl Scouting in celebration of National Volunteer Appreciation Month. Volunteers also are celebrated on April 22, Girl Scout Leaders Day, a national recognition date to honor volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentor Girl Scouts.
Many local volunteers also receive special awards at regional volunteer appreciation dinners held in April. Clifton Springs hosts one such event.
“Our volunteers are the heart and soul of our council, our mission and the Girl Scout Leadership Experience,” says Christina Verratti, GSNYPENN Vice President of Membership Support & Product Programs. “We appreciate all they do to support our members and troops. They’re empowering, motivating and growing Girl Scouts who are making the world a better place in the process. ‘Thanks’ never seems like enough!”
Here is a list of GSNYPENN volunteers in the Times’ readership area that were honored for the 2022–23 membership year:
President’s Award
Recognizes a Service Unit team that surpasses service unit goals and results in a significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals:
Service Unit 416: Victor (Ontario County).
Service Unit 417: Newark (Wayne County).
Service Unit 444: Penn Yan (Yates County).
Service Unit 451: Wa-Co-Na (Ontario County).
Ever-Green Award
Recognizes volunteers who previously received the Appreciation, Honor, Thanks or Thanks Badge II; the volunteer continues to provide amazing efforts for a minimum of three years after receiving the original award:
Heather Newton, Phelps.
Lynda Wright, Phelps.
Appreciation Pin
Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area:
Mindy Andrews, Canandaigua.
Julia Hope Anello, Newark.
Sarah Beth Duhamel, Victor
Nicole Giardino, Geneva.
Sharon Hoover, Sodus.
Nicole Osborne, Geneva.
Julie Pierson, Phelps.
Jessica Rogers, Shortsville.
Mercedes Westfall, Williamson.
Volunteer of Excellence
Recognizes outstanding service in providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place:
Caitlin Beardsley, Williamson.
Heather DeRuyter, Phelps.
Jeanie Farrell, Victor.
Jocelyn McConnon, Phelps.
Maria Monroe, Palmyra.
Carolynn Niles, Williamson.
Kathryn Rine, Farmington.
Rachel Stoneham, Newark.
Lisa Templar, North Rose.
Bonnie Thomas, Wolcott.
Bonnie White, Phelps.
Samantha Wilson, Newark.
Trefoil Award
Recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer team (three or more) that works together to accomplish amazing goals:
Service Unit 415 Team – Red Jacket (Ontario County)
Michelle Mitchell, Shortsville.
Carrie Morris, Manchester.
Jill Persson, Shortsville.
Spirit Award
Recognizes a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout Movement by diligently working behind the scenes:
Amy Allen, Farmington.
Nicole Cummings, Victor.
Dawn Dean, Canandaigua.
Jen Hall, Victor.
Garen Sinden, Victor.
Betsy Smith, Williamson.
Nicole Smith, Shortsville
Cassandra Tice, Shortsville.
Terri Williams, Lyons.
Good Guy Award
Recognizes a male volunteer who has given extraordinary or uncommon service in his community or in the council:
Jaren Arthur, North Rose.
Nicholas Paradise, Clyde.
Brian White, Phelps.
Rising Star Award
Recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts:
Kimberly Barber, Palmyra.
Kara Golden, Manchester.
Erica LaRussa, Geneva.
Brandy Miles, Marion.
Reesa Santell, Newark
Tammy Sloughter, Ovid.
Nichole Toor, Sodus.
Holly Velez, Canandaigua.
Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin
Recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service at 5-year intervals:
20 Years
Terri Williams, Lyons.
10 Years
Jeanie Farrell, Victor.
Rachel Stoneham, Newark.
Sarah Wimer, Palmyra.
5 Years
Francine Bornheimer, Lyons.
Karen Miller, Clyde.
Laura Waldron, Savannah.
Membership Numeral Guard
Recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member, including both girl and adult years:
40 Years
Barbara Ray, Palmyra.
35 Years
Cheryl Bowers, Keuka Park.
20 Years
Amy Miller, Penn Yan.
Rebecca Williams, Lyons.
15 Years
Heather Durfey, Marion.
Garen Sinden, Victor.
Elizabeth Woodhams, Macedon.
10 Years
Melissa Arthur, North Rose.
Sarah Beth Duhamel, Victor.
Jennifer Gruschow, Branchport.
Kristin Kester, Canandaigua.
Melissa Millers, Lyons.
5 Years
Monica Hernandes, Lyons
Erica Larussa, Geneva.
Katrina Smith, Canandaigua.