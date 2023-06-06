Girl Scouts

 

SYRACUSE — In April, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized the thousands of adult volunteers who give their time and dedication to Girl Scouting in celebration of National Volunteer Appreciation Month. Volunteers also are celebrated on April 22, Girl Scout Leaders Day, a national recognition date to honor volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentor Girl Scouts.

Many local volunteers also receive special awards at regional volunteer appreciation dinners held in April. Clifton Springs hosts one such event.

“Our volunteers are the heart and soul of our council, our mission and the Girl Scout Leadership Experience,” says Christina Verratti, GSNYPENN Vice President of Membership Support & Product Programs. “We appreciate all they do to support our members and troops. They’re empowering, motivating and growing Girl Scouts who are making the world a better place in the process. ‘Thanks’ never seems like enough!”

Here is a list of GSNYPENN volunteers in the Times’ readership area that were honored for the 2022–23 membership year:

President’s Award

Recognizes a Service Unit team that surpasses service unit goals and results in a significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals:

Service Unit 416: Victor (Ontario County).

Service Unit 417: Newark (Wayne County).

Service Unit 444: Penn Yan (Yates County).

Service Unit 451: Wa-Co-Na (Ontario County).

Ever-Green Award

Recognizes volunteers who previously received the Appreciation, Honor, Thanks or Thanks Badge II; the volunteer continues to provide amazing efforts for a minimum of three years after receiving the original award:

Heather Newton, Phelps.

Lynda Wright, Phelps.

Appreciation Pin

Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area:

Mindy Andrews, Canandaigua.

Julia Hope Anello, Newark.

Sarah Beth Duhamel, Victor

Nicole Giardino, Geneva.

Sharon Hoover, Sodus.

Nicole Osborne, Geneva.

Julie Pierson, Phelps.

Jessica Rogers, Shortsville.

Mercedes Westfall, Williamson.

Volunteer of Excellence

Recognizes outstanding service in providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place:

Caitlin Beardsley, Williamson.

Heather DeRuyter, Phelps.

Jeanie Farrell, Victor.

Jocelyn McConnon, Phelps.

Maria Monroe, Palmyra.

Carolynn Niles, Williamson.

Kathryn Rine, Farmington.

Rachel Stoneham, Newark.

Lisa Templar, North Rose.

Bonnie Thomas, Wolcott.

Bonnie White, Phelps.

Samantha Wilson, Newark.

Trefoil Award

Recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer team (three or more) that works together to accomplish amazing goals:

Service Unit 415 Team – Red Jacket (Ontario County)

Michelle Mitchell, Shortsville.

Carrie Morris, Manchester.

Jill Persson, Shortsville.

Spirit Award

Recognizes a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout Movement by diligently working behind the scenes:

Amy Allen, Farmington.

Nicole Cummings, Victor.

Dawn Dean, Canandaigua.

Jen Hall, Victor.

Garen Sinden, Victor.

Betsy Smith, Williamson.

Nicole Smith, Shortsville

Cassandra Tice, Shortsville.

Terri Williams, Lyons.

Good Guy Award

Recognizes a male volunteer who has given extraordinary or uncommon service in his community or in the council:

Jaren Arthur, North Rose.

Nicholas Paradise, Clyde.

Brian White, Phelps.

Rising Star Award

Recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts:

Kimberly Barber, Palmyra.

Kara Golden, Manchester.

Erica LaRussa, Geneva.

Brandy Miles, Marion.

Reesa Santell, Newark

Tammy Sloughter, Ovid.

Nichole Toor, Sodus.

Holly Velez, Canandaigua.

Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin

Recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service at 5-year intervals:

20 Years

Terri Williams, Lyons.

10 Years

Jeanie Farrell, Victor.

Rachel Stoneham, Newark.

Sarah Wimer, Palmyra.

5 Years

Francine Bornheimer, Lyons.

Karen Miller, Clyde.

Laura Waldron, Savannah.

Membership Numeral Guard

Recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member, including both girl and adult years:

40 Years

Barbara Ray, Palmyra.

35 Years

Cheryl Bowers, Keuka Park.

20 Years

Amy Miller, Penn Yan.

Rebecca Williams, Lyons.

15 Years

Heather Durfey, Marion.

Garen Sinden, Victor.

Elizabeth Woodhams, Macedon.

10 Years

Melissa Arthur, North Rose.

Sarah Beth Duhamel, Victor.

Jennifer Gruschow, Branchport.

Kristin Kester, Canandaigua.

Melissa Millers, Lyons.

5 Years

Monica Hernandes, Lyons

Erica Larussa, Geneva.

Katrina Smith, Canandaigua.

