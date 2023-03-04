HENRIETTA — Just over two minutes remained in the third quarter of the Class A girls basketball championship when sophomore forward Julia Geitner drained a 3-pointer in front of her own team's bench to give Canandaigua a three-point edge.
That was the start of 7-0 run that extended into the early part of the fourth. It was a huge momentum swing in helping the No. 2 seed Braves in capturing the sectional championship, 55-46 over top-seeded Pittsford Sutherland at Rush-Henretta High School on Saturday afternoon.
"It was one of those games that there wasn't going to be anything schematically we did, the kids just made plays and sometimes it's really that simple," Canandaigua head coach Michael Brennan said after the win.
The next bucket after Geitner came from senior teammate Mya Herman, who took a couple steps in from the same spot as her shot swished before the third quarter buzzer to electrify the Braves faithful.
Both Herman and Geitner stepped up clutch in the win for Canandaigua (19-5) as this was a Braves team that just beat Sutherland by 20 points back on Feb. 9.
"I knew we weren't 20 points better than them. They're really good," Brennan said of Sutherland. "We just shot the ball really well that night (on Feb. 9), I didn't want to rely on just shooting the ball well and I knew it was going to be close."
Herman was named most valuable player for the tournament after recording a team-high 25 points in the win. Her junior teammate Kyleigh Chapman and Geitner were also named to the All-Tournament team.
Geitner provided 14 points in the game after swishing three 3-pointers. She also made three 3's against Sutherland in their previous meeting before, something she had not until then.
"She is one of the more naturally gifted athletes that we have and we've been trying to find a niche for her," Brennan said about Geitner. "Her jump shot has really come along and I can't believe how confident she was shooting that ball. She's been shooting it well but to let it go like that in the championship game, I give her a ton of credit."
Sutherland (19-4) did cut the deficit to six points after a 3-pointer, but it was immediately answered by an 3-point play by Herman to put Canandaigua up 44-35.
Later, Geitner made another three in the corner in front of the Braves' bench to give them their first double-digit lead of the game, and they cruised from there.
Canandaigua will now await to see who they play from Section VI in next weekend's state regionals.