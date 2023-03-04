HENRIETTA — There is nothing wrong with experience. The Dundee/Bradford BraveScots girls basketball program finished up its third season as a combined program during Saturday afternoon's Class C2 sectional championship.
The BraveScots fought hard to take multiple second half leads but the No. 4 seed Dundee/Bradford squad fell 45-36 against No. 3 Pavilion in the title game.
It was a slow start offensively for D/B after only recording nine points in the first quarter, but seven of those nine points came from sophomore guard Kendall Parker.
Parker, alongside junior teammate Kailey Yeoman, was named to the All-Tournament. Both Parker and Yeoman put up double figures in the championship game. Parker finished with a team-high 17 points while Yeoman ended with 11 points. Lyons' Jayla Bell was also named to the All-Tournament squad.
D/B (21-3) just had no answer for the 6-foot-2 Pavilion senior in Lauren Kingsley, who was named most valuable player after recording a game-high 18 points.
The slow start for the BraveScots turned into a 24-15 halftime deficit. But, the team was able to grab multiple two-point leads in the third quarter after outscoring Pavilion 15-4 to start the second half.
"Our girls have been mentally tough all year," D/B co-head coach Michael Strait said about his team's fight. "When everything is against us, they really seem to know how to keep their composure and play well through tough situations."
Junior Mikayla Schoffner made two huge buckets late in that third quarter to give her team a 28-26 and then a 30-28 edge after Pavilion tied it up again. Schoffner connected on six of her eight points in that third quarter.
Pavilion (21-3) refused to go away and went on a 4-0 run in the final 90 seconds of the third quarter to carry a two-point edge and the momentum into the fourth. D/B was outscored 13-6 in the final quarter of the game as they could never regain the lead.
The 2022-2023 season ends in heartbreak once again for Schoffner, Parker, Yeoman and senior teammate Trisha Edmister, all of whom have a part of a semifinal loss against York in 2021 and a 2022 loss against York in the championship game.
Edmister, Lily Hall, Brieonna Bayer and MyKenzie Clancey are the four seniors that won't be returning next season but there is still plenty of faces that seek revenge in 2023-2024.
"We have a lot of kids that work really hard in the off-season," Strait said about his younger players. "They work hard during the season and they're going to be hungry. I can already see it in some of their eyes, they're hungry. They did not want this result and I'm sure we're going to push to finish on top next year."