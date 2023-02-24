SENECA FALLS — The Mynderse girls basketball team tipped off its postseason action on Friday night at Arthur L. Baker Gymnasium in the Class B2 Setion V quarterfinals and dominated right from the jump.
In a battle of Blue Devils, No. 2 Mynderse used a strong start to set the tone and cruised past No. 7 Attica 59-21 to advance to the program’s first sectional semifinals since 2020.
“We’re obviously really happy. We came out with a lot of energy,” first-year Mynderse head coach Matt Verkey said about his first career postseason victory. “We talk about this all year, it’s a long season. We finally get to sectionals, and we came out and played pretty well. I thought our defensive pressure was really good, caused a lot of turnovers which led to points for us.”
From the get-go, Mynderse (13-8) used the 3-ball to grab the early lead. On the first possession of the game Verkey’s daughter, Maddie, knocked down an opening trifecta and Mynderse never looked back.
Verkey and fellow junior Lauren McDermott both drained a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to put their team up 15-2. McDermott connected for eight of her 12 points in the first half.
After extending the lead to 18-3 after the first eight minutes of play, Mynderse senior forward Haley Mosch drained another 3-pointer from the top of the key to start the second quarter.
Mosch finished with a game-high 16 points, connecting on nine of the first 11 points for her team to start that second quarter in what turned into a commanding 38-5 halftime lead over Attica (9-12).
“We played hard, we knew we had to rebound,” Mosch said about her team’s performance against a big-sized Attica squad.
This was the final game played at home for Mosch and fellow seniors Kelly Kohberger, Ella Wirth, Jeniya Fils, Payton Russ and Bella Ferrara. The six seniors finished with 32 total points on the night.
“It’s honestly been amazing,” Mosch said about playing her final game at home with her senior group. “The girls are just always there for me. The fans are always amazing so it’s just been a great experience.”
Mynderse will now battle No. 3 Hornell on Monday in the semifinals at 6 p.m. at a location to be determined.
“I think it’s a toss-up,” Verkey said about moving on in the B2 bracket. “We’re going to have a really tough game with Hornell. I’ve watched them play a few times, they’re very good. The competition is going to get a lot stiffer. We’ll have our hands full with Hornell, they get up and down the court, they shoot a lot of threes. This is what we play for, and we have to come out Monday. It’s a quick turnaround and let’s see what happens.”
Mynderse’s last sectional semifinal contest was back in 2020 when they were defeated by Penn Yan at Honeoye Falls-Lima.
“I think we can make it to the finals and even the crossover, you never know,” Mosch said.