HONEOYE FALLS — Just over four minutes remained in the Section V Class B2 girls basketball semifinal when Mynderse Academy guard Maddie Verkey knocked down her fourth 3-pointer of the second half to give her Blue Devils a 1-point lead over Hornell.
The No. 2 seed Blue Devils fought hard all night long, taking a 4-point lead heading into the fourth quarter during a game that saw 12 lead changes, but the third-seeded Red Raiders prevailed 61-56 to end the Blue Devils’ season.
“It was a great game,” said first-year Mynderse head coach Matt Verkey, whose team finished 13-9. “We got in a little foul trouble. We made some dumb fouls to start the third quarter, which kind of affected our whole second half, but our girls fought hard.
“(Hornell) is a good team. We were there to the end. Disappointing, but no fault to our effort.”
Maddie, a junior and Matt’s daughter, made that fourth 3 for a 50-49 Mynderse lead. She finished with 16 points in the contest.
However, Hornell (14-8) made 10 3s on the night to provide almost half their offense.
Mynderse kept it a one-possession game with 39.3 seconds left to play after senior guard Kelly Kohberger went one for two from the charity stripe. That free throw cut the deficit to 56-53.
The Blue Devils kept the full-court pressure on and elected not to foul. The Red Raiders struggled to handle the ball and gave possession back to Mynderse following a turnover at midcourt.
Mynderse was unable to get a shot off, and Hornell made a pair of free throws at the other end.
Junior guard Lauren McDermott was able to once again make it a one-possession game after burying a 3-pointer, making it 59-56 with 3.3 seconds left.
Mynderse could not get a much-needed steal, and Hornell remained solid at the free throw line to ice the outcome.
“It was up and down this year,” Verkey assessed when talking about his first season as the head coach. “We were right there in a lot of big games, like against Midlakes, Pal-Mac, but never really pulled out that big win. Just like tonight, we’re winning, we’re winning, we’re winning ... we kind of maybe got a little tired tonight, but they worked hard.
“I think the program is in a good position. We have some good players coming back, so moving forward, I think we’ll be all right.”
Blue Devils forward Haley Mosch set the early tone: The senior recorded her team’s first 12 points. Mosch finished the final contest of her high school career with a game-high 23 points.
Mynderse will be losing Mosch, Kohberger, Ella Wirth, Jeniya Fils, Payton Russ and Bella Ferrara to graduation.
“We’re going to miss all six of them. It’s a big loss to our program” Verkey said about his senior group. “Those girls have been great. Some of them have been up for four years, so they’re a little emotional tonight, but they fought their butts off tonight. We’ll miss them, without a doubt.”