HENRIETTA — A dynasty has formed in Waterloo.
The Waterloo Tigers girls basketball team did not know how they were going to perform during this 2022-2023 season after coming one win short of a state championship last year.
On Saturday morning at Rush-Henrietta High School, the top-seeded Tigers answered that by capturing its third consecutive sectional championship by defeating No. 2 Palmyra-Macedon 65-47 in the Class B1 title game after a huge run in the second half.
This was the rubber match between the two best Finger Lakes East squads after the Red Raiders ended Waterloo's 49-game winning streak back on Jan. 27 in Palmyra.
"They just do a great job with hanging with us and I think that frustrates us," Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said about Pal-Mac after the game. "Ultimately we hit shots in the second half. We were frustrated but our girls thought as long as we keep playing the way we have been playing that we would be good. I think we were just a little more comfortable in that second half."
Senior Morgan Caraballo was named most valuable player for the tournament and the Tigers guard recorded a game-high 22 points in the title game. She produced half of those points in the third quarter which was the turning point in the game.
Along with Caraballo, her senior teammates DiSanto, Lewis, and Pal-Mac's Taryn Goodness, Marianna Hodgins were named to the All-Tournament team. Midlakes senior Grace Murphy was also represented.
Pal-Mac senior guard Erika Mitchell knocked down a corner 3-pointer in front of the Tigers bench as second quarter horn sounded to give her team a 26-25 halftime lead.
But the leaders of the Waterloo led a players-only meeting right before taking the floor in the second half which was key in the team's confidence.
Both senior Molly Seither and freshman Georgia Wirth knocked down a three to start the third quarter for the Red Raiders but they were both answered by Caraballo and DiSanto with threes of their own.
DiSanto's 3-pointer started what turned into a 25-0 run for Waterloo (22-1) to put their team in command up 53-34. Pal-Mac (19-4) did not end the run until Goodness made a pair a free throws with less than a second to go in the third quarter but by that point it was too late.
"I'm incredible proud of the way we've played," Pal-Mac head coach Dan Harris said about his team's play this entire year. "I think we did things that no one else thought we would. For what Waterloo brought back and what I lost, the perseverance that they showed and the chemistry that we have, overcame a lot of the deficits that we had in terms of depth. The way they went every single day was incredible."
This is a Red Raiders program that will get back Goodness and Wirth next year as both led the team with 10 points each in the championship. But its a program that sees seniors Seither and Mitchell end their high school careers.
"Molly and Erika are two of the best kids in school, in practice, as leaders I've ever been around," Harris said on his two seniors. "They really led my team in different ways that leadership looks but their heart, their guts and their acceptance of all those young kids was just absolutely incredible."
Waterloo's Lewis contributed with 17 points in the win while DiSanto added 10 points. The Tigers will now get B2 champions Hornell in the Class B crossover next week.
"We're more free-flowing on offense," Bree said what is biggest difference about this year's team than his teams in years past. "We shoot so many threes. We went to that this year and I think that just overwhelms teams when we can hit our shots and usually they come in bunches."