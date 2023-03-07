PENN YAN — The first 16 minutes of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section V Class B Play-In might have been the most difficult moments for the Waterloo Tigers girls basketball program in most recent years.
The three-time defending Class B1 champion Tigers overcame a double-digit deficit to the Class B2 champion Hornell Red Raiders and prevailed, 48-38, to advance to Saturday’s Far West Regional.
Saturday’s regional will take place at Buffalo State at 5 p.m. against Section VI’s Class B champion.
Waterloo (23-1) battled through droves of adversity on Tuesday evening at Penn Yan Academy despite being up 14-7 after the first quarter of play. The Tigers recorded just one field goal in a second quarter that saw Hornell (15-9) take a 27-17 halftime lead after four 3-pointers by the Red Raiders in the second.
Freshman guard Addison Bree connected on three of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter which started the comeback win for Waterloo. Bree finished with a game-high 15 points, which pleased her father postgame.
“I think today was a reminder to them that they’re not always going to have those big runs and those big outbursts on offense,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said after the win. “We didn’t shoot the ball great today, second half we shot it a little better, kind of opened it up a little bit. But really, we always tell them to take it one game at a time. We have a lot of great seniors on this team that put the time in and ultimately I think our experience fought through a little bit.
"I didn’t see panic in the locker room,” Bree added. “It was kind of like what we saw against Pal-Mac (in the Class B1 championship). We got it going in the third quarter which has been our big quarter all year long.”
After the Tigers scored just three points in the second quarter, they answered that by only allowing three points from Hornell in the third. Waterloo stormed out in the second half and outscored the Red Raiders 16-3 in the third to retake the lead, 33-30.
The shooting improved mightily in the second half for Waterloo. After recording just two threes in the first half — both of which were made by Bree — Natalie DiSanto knocked down a pair of threes in the fourth quarter and a big one came with 5:46 left remaining to extend the Tigers lead to 36-30.
“That’s what we do,” Bree said about his team not being deterred to shoot the ball. “That’s just the team we are and we know that. Just hitting some shots there in the third quarter propelled us. I thought once we got the lead that our senior leadership would take over.”
Hornell did not stop fighting after Waterloo went up by multiple possessions as they used the next two minutes to go tie the game at 36-all.
Only 3:06 remained on the clock in regulation when Waterloo’s Jazzmyn Lewis stepped up to the free throw line. The senior forward drained both shots from the charity stripe and Waterloo went back up 38-36.
The Tigers’ full-court defense picked up intensity after that which later allowed senior center Logan Amidon to clean up with an offensive rebound put-back to extend the lead to 40-36 with 1:42 to play.
The Red Raiders cut the Waterloo lead to 40-38 but that was answered by a game-clinching, top-of-the-key 3-pointer by DiSanto.
DiSanto’s 13th and final point of the night came after an ensuing shot clock violation by Hornell. She knocked down one of two free throws to put her Tigers back up by six points and in control for the final 20.9 seconds.