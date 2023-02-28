CANANDAIGUA — For the last month, the defending Class B1 sectional champion Waterloo Tigers girls basketball team has dreamt of a potential rubber match with Palmyra-Macedon since the Red Raiders ended their 49-game winning streak on Jan. 27.
Tuesday night in the semifinals, the top-seeded Tigers made that a reality with a dominant victory over No. 5 Midlakes 85-43 to advance to their third straight sectional championship game.
"It's a tribute to them, they put the work in," Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said after the big win. "We've come a long way. We developed a style this year that I think is tough. I didn't know what we were going to do this year, losing (Giavanna White-Principio and Macy Carr) this past year. We've lost a lot and we kind of developed into this shooting team and when we're on, it's really tough to play against so hopefully it continues."
Prior to tip-off, both Waterloo and Midlakes knew that it would be an all-Finger Lakes East championship after No. 2 Pal-Mac took down No. 3 Livonia in the first game of the doubleheader, 42-40.
"It helps but we don't like it," Bree said when asked if playing FL East teams is an advantage or disadvantage. "You hate playing Midlakes three times, you hate playing Pal-Mac three times and I'm sure they would say the same thing. It's just great battles every year. Coming into this game, I thought we were the nervous team to start the game so it's always going to be a battle against these teams in the Finger Lakes East. You like it because it's good competition but you hate because ultimately you're going to be playing them three times."
The Screaming Eagles used their momentum of 6-game winning streak coming in the contest and stormed out to a 8-3 lead after a pair of buckets by senior Grace Murphy and a fast break 3-point play by Mary Givens. Murphy led Midlakes (13-9) in scoring with 14 points on the night.
The Screaming Eagles maintained that lead until Tigers senior center Logan Amidon tied the game up at 10-10 after an offensive rebound put-back.
The next Waterloo (21-1) possession resulted in a 3-pointer from the top of the key by senior forward Jazzmyn Lewis. That was followed by a left-wing three by Amidon to put their team up 16-10.
The lead stretched to 22-12 by the end of the first quarter despite a hot start by Midlakes.
The Tigers converted five of their 12 shots from deep in the opening quarter and three different scorers reached double figures.
Waterloo senior guard Natalie DiSanto finished with a game-high 18 points after knocking down one 3-pointer in each quarter throughout the night. DiSanto's senior teammate Morgan Caraballo closed with 17 points while Lewis contributed with 15 points in the victory.
Their efforts turned into a 33-10 run to close out the first half and set the tone for the reminder of the game.
This was just the first season at the helm of Midlakes for head coach Kristin Bassett, but she would be the final head coach for her eight seniors that won the class B2 crown just a year ago: Murphy, Givens, Kate Mahoney, Camryn Ford, Callie Walker, Hanna Godkin, Cate Peacock and Elizabete Kirilka.
"Once I stepped into the role, I decided to give them a much tougher non-league schedule than the previous season to get us prepared for sectionals," Bassett said in a text message to the Times later after the game. "B1 is a jump up from last year into a really tough bracket. We were blessed to get to the final four with all of the state-ranked teams coming out of our class in such a close vicinity to one another.
"We snuck up to 24th in the state this week and while we didn’t finish that way tonight, we’ve come a long way from December," Bassett continued. "The seniors are an amazing group."
Midlakes' season did come to an end on Tuesday night but not without one final push that involved getting revenge wins over Pal-Mac and Aquinas in their two games prior.
"With everything going on and all of us being thrown into a season together, we made the best of it," Bassett said. "We had a good run in the end and surprised a couple of teams. I’m lucky to coach during a week where a lot of other teams have already suffered heartbreak. It’s tough to have four months of six days a week come to an end so abruptly…but that’s basketball. It’s the same thing that draws everyone to the intimacy of the game — we have a love for it. Coach (Tom) Filiatreau and I will put this one down as a respectable year."
The Tigers sweep the Screaming Eagles in all three of their meetings this year and the rubber match awaits against Pal-Mac.
When Waterloo and Pal-Mac played, the home team won on both occasions. Friday night, 7:30 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta will be the first time that the two have met in a sectional championship game since 2020, which was won by the Red Raiders. The two met in the B1 semifinal last year.