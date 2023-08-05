GENEVA — The City School District has made the “G” official.
Genevans have long used the “Georgia G” as shorthand for the school district, but this star-crossed love for the symbol of the Georgia Bulldogs was never — and could never be — formally endorsed, the district said.
With the help of professional designers from Geneva-based In House Graphic Design, Inc., a community ThoughtExchange survey, and a team of district employees from each school, the district announced on Thursday that it has launched a Geneva G logo, which it said “represents the strength and innovation of district educators and students, while nodding to the community’s love for a simple, timeless design.”
“We are excited to present the community with a logo that supports our vision and values,” said Superintendent Bo Wright. “A sense of pride in our academics, our students, and our community at large is crucial to giving young people the confidence they need to lead lives of consequence in a diverse and changing world. It is also key to creating a shared identity built around strength and mutual respect among our educators, students, families, and community.”
The red and black Geneva G will be the official logo for the district and all four schools, each with their own name underneath it (“Geneva City Schools,” “Geneva High School,” “Geneva Middle School,” “Geneva North Street School,” and “Geneva West Street School”) — an option raised and ranked highly by participants in the ThoughtExchange.
In addition to the new Geneva G, the district said it is also launching a logo unique to the Office of Athletics, which features the Panther mascot in red and black. This design was made in response to strong student support for a logo that featured the much-loved Geneva Panther, it said.
A new tagline has also been adopted as part of the rebrand: “Imagine • Believe • Achieve,” which the district said “blends a longstanding focus on academic achievement with our educators’ dedication to inspiring and empowering students.”
The district said it plans to roll out the logo gradually, with branded items replaced on an as-needed basis to prevent any additional cost to taxpayers. New signage (already planned before the logo redesign) will feature the new logo, as will the district’s website, social media, and letterhead. Athletic equipment, uniforms, and the turf field will be replaced when they reach the end of their usable life, the district noted.
“I’m very excited about branding the district with a new logo to keep the momentum going,” said school board member Brian Finnerty, who served on the logo design team. “Being on the committee was very important to me, as was making sure everyone’s input was heard. Branding my business 10 years ago was one of the best business decisions I have made. I’m hoping for the same outcome for our awesome district.”