WATERLOO — It’s the opposite of traditional tent camping.
It’s called glamour camping or “glamping,” and it may be coming to village-owned Oak Island his summer.
The Village Board meets at 7 p.m. today at the Village Hall, 41 W. Main St., and will be given a presentation by New York Power Authority on its proposal to use Oak Island at the south end of Oak Street, surrounded on three sides by the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, for a summer upscale glamping program.
Later in the meeting under new business, the board will consider voting on whether to allow the glamping proposal to move forward.
Another presentation will be made by Police Chief Jason Godley on the Police Reform and Reinvention Plan. The state-mandated plan would then be put up for a vote later and, if approved, submitted to the state.
The board also will conduct a public hearing on Local Law 2-2021, allowing the village to override the state’s property tax increase cap for 2021-22, if needed to balance the upcoming village budget. A vote to adopt the local law is listed under new business.
Other agenda items include:
• A motion to begin the environmental review for a proposed water line and storm sewer replacement project for the West Elizabeth Street, West Elisha Street and Center Street area, along with approval to submit grant applications.
• Approval to increase the wholesale inter-municipal water rate by 25 cents per 1,000 gallons of water, effective June 1. The increase would be for users outside the village.
• Approval to begin the process for annexing land behind North Seneca Ambulance on North Road in the town of Waterloo to be used as the location of a new water storage tank.
• Scheduling a workshop on the 2021-22 village budget for 3 p.m. March 24 at the Village Hall and to conduct the April 12 Village Board meeting in the Waterloo Town Hall, 66 Virginia St.
Board members will meet in person, but for the public, the meeting will be held by conference call only according to Executive Order #202 of the Public Officials Law. The conference call phone number is 1-646-307-1990, access code is 738-763-582#
This meeting will be in listen mode only for the public. Any requests to petition should be emailed to villageoffice@waterloony.com prior to the time of the meeting.