LODI — Lodi Supervisor Lee Davidson remains in a Morgantown, W.Va., hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for a broken back he suffered in a motor-vehicle accident earlier this month.
Town Board clerk Margaret Li said Davidson is in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, and is reportedly having breathing difficulties. His wife, Mary, suffered a broken leg in the crash and is receiving rehabilitation services at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca.
Rob Schoffel has set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay for transportation costs to get Davidson home that insurance does not cover. As of Tuesday, 30 donors had pledged $1,695 toward the $3,000 goal.
To contribute, visit https://bit.ly/2kF6Bo8.