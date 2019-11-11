CANANDAIGUA — One of life’s certainties is that pretty much every child loves to go to a playground. The joy of being outdoors, moving around, laughing and socializing is a universal emotion.
However, a traditional playground doesn’t work for all children, especially those with challenges.
Michael and Nanci Bentley of Canandaigua have begun a campaign to build a playground where all children — and adults — can play, regardless of their physical abilities. Their motivation is their 8-year-old son Michael, or MJ. When MJ he was 6 months old he was diagnosed with Palliste Killian Syndrome, a rare disorder that impacts a body in ways that include loss of mobility, speech, hearing, vision, cognitive delays and epilepsy.
“Every child with this has different challenges. MJ is challenged with mobility, epilepsy and cognitive delays only,” Nanci Bentley said. “This gives him the opportunity to overcome challenges others thought were impossible.”
MJ’s father said taking their son to a traditional playground was frustrating because none of the equipment was accessible to him.
“MJ underwent many medical procedures, including two hip surgeries. We spend quite a bit of time in exam rooms and therapies,” Michael Bentley said. “No matter what he faces, he faces it with courage and strength.”
The Bentleys said that as MJ grows, they are learning his chosen path for development. They said they have experienced times when MJ isn’t given the opportunity to be included or is limited in the chance to participate in certain settings.
“It is heartbreaking in many ways,” Nancy said. “Our desire to have children of all abilities learn, play and socialize together is because of these happenings.”
They described it is heart-wrenching when hearing someone say “don’t stare” during interactions MJ.
“This is because MJ has a unique, fun-loving way about him,” Michael said. “He is in a wheelchair, and communication is not what everyone is used to, but it’s MJ.
“We want MJ to learn from all children he interacts with. Our answer is to have MJ and others with unique needs to always be included.”
The Bentleys say their son has taught them so much about life, and he continues to challenge them to be better parents and advocates.
“Watching him continue to overcome every obstacles he is faced with inspires us to look at ways to better his quality of life,” Nanci said.
In 2015, MJ began working with physical therapist Sonya Smith; the Bentleys say Smith has a passion for working with children with disabilities and believing in them to exceed all expectations through motion. The Bentleys said Smith saw great potential in MJ and felt he could overcome challenges that he faced.
Nanci said a few years ago she mentioned the idea of an all-abilities playground to Smith. Smith was on board immediately, and their campaign began.
They put together an Inclusion in Motion Committee that is made up of the Bentleys, the Smiths, Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts, Pam Metting, Gail Herman, Holly Chaapel, Brenda Estey, Catherine Manelis, Lance Burgess, Lynne Colacino and Jonathan Friedlander. The Bentleys said Smith has been a driving force behind the playground project, having a large hand in designing the facility and selecting equipment.
The plan is to raise $1.2 million in cash and in-kind services for the playground and wellness area on a 43-acre site at Outhouse Park West, near the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center in the town of Canandaigua. Since starting in May, they have raised $325,000. The Kiwanis Club and the Max and Marian Farash Foundation each contributed $5,000.
The Canandaigua Town Board has approved use of the land for the project.
The Bentleys said a truly inclusive playground is not just accessible, but is an environment that facilitates parallel play, which is when children of all abilities are playing side by side, engaged in each other, and laying groundwork for more complex social stages of play.
“The socialization that is fostered for a play environment carries over into the community between all abilities and all ages,” Nanci said.
The playground will have a special rubberized surface and special play apparatus such as a spinner, swing board, three-seat, 70 foot-long zip line, slides, a merry-go-round that can hold a wheelchair, a teeter-totter and a glider with ramps. There will be three ballfields and a half-mile walking path with activity stations.
It can be used by all and will be free to all.
Restrooms and a concession stand will be included. Sections will be set up for children 6-23 months old, 2-5 years old and 5-12 years old.