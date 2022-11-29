CANANDAIGUA — City Council’s goal of having the 2023 tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value increase by 4% or less has been achieved.
The hike now stands at 3.52%, down from the 4.65% in the budget initially proposed by City Manager John Goodwin.
Goodwin and other city officials went over the $18.7 million spending plan again and came up with 13 cuts totaling more than $126,000. The two largest are $30,000 to defend assessment challenges and $28,785 to delay the hiring of two vacant police officer positions. That was partially offset by the need to add money back in for diesel-fuel adjustments, retirement costs, medical insurance for active and retired employees, and a medical insurance cost related to a single retiree.
Goodwin said the tax-levy increase was decreased by $67,664 and the fund-balance appropriation was increased by $27,761.
Those changes resulted in a tax-levy increase of 6.86%, down from an 8% increase, and a tax-rate increase from $7.41 to $7.67, a 3.52% increase.
With the average assessed value for a single-family home in the city at $187,700, the new budget will result in the owner of a house valued at that number paying $55.58 more in city taxes next year, for a total tax bill of $1,439.47.
The average city household will see its annual water bill go up by $22.80 and its sewer bill rise by $67.50.
The general fund is up 12.4%, but significant increases in revenue from sales and room-occupancy taxes will help keep the tax-levy increase lower than first projected.
City Council is scheduled to vote on adoption of a budget at its Dec. 8 meeting.