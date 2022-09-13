WATERLOO — The Village Board is seeking a new police chief.
Jason Godley has retired as chief of the Waterloo Police Department, effective Aug. 31, and has been appointed as the Waterloo school district’s second School Resource Officer.
Godley was named police chief by the Village Board July 10, 2017, succeeding longtime boss Doyle Marquart, who retired. Godley spent 22 years with the department, starting as a patrol officer and moving up the ranks.
In May, Godley opened a retail sporting apparel store at 16 W. Main St. downtown called J&B Graphics.
He could not be reached for comment Monday.
Sgt. James Chechak is serving as interim chief, according to Village Administrator Don Northrup.
“The board will recognize Jason for his years of service to the village and community at the October meeting,” Northrup said.
The police department has seven full-time officers and two part-time officers. It also has two inactive officers, two SRO positions, and a former officer and current code enforcement officer, Lee Marquart, who could be activated.