PENN YAN — A GoFundMe page has been set up for the owner of a village home destroyed by fire Friday evening.
Andrew McDougal is organizing the fundraiser for his father, Ron, whose 402 Liberty St. home caught fire about 6 p.m. Despite a quick response by Penn Yan firefighters, the home could not be saved and was later taken down.
Ron McDougal was able to get out of the home safely.
“Despite the brave efforts of the Penn Yan fire department, the house is a complete loss,” Andrew McDougal said on the GoFundMe site. “This was the only home he has known for as long as I have been alive. He lost everything except his car, his wallet and the clothes on his back.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, $1,300 of the $5,000 goal had been raised.
“Hopefully, insurance will help him rebuild his life, but in the meantime he needs medication, clothes and such. And it can never replace a lifetime of memories and collections,” Andrew said. “Thank you to all that donate and have shown concern. Small towns are the best.”
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said the fire was reported about 5:45 p.m. by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the chimney, but knew the chimney was not operational. The back of the house was on fire when police and firefighters arrived.
The fire was extinguished, but the village's code enforcement officer declared the house uninhabitable. Dunham said Penn Yan PD Inv. Wayne Marsh was called to the scene as a fire investigator, but determined he could not enter the house safely.
Town of Benton highway personnel brought heavy equipment to level the home in sections, so the fire could be fully extinguished. NYSEG was also called to the scene, along with Penn Yan municipal employees, to cut off utilities to the home.
According to Dunham, McDougal told police he had been having some electrical issues in the house. Dunham added that the residence was filled with items, making it difficult to enter or move around in the house.
The Benton highway workers had the home completely leveled by 10:30 p.m. Friday, and the Red Cross responded to help McDougal.
Yates County Fire Coordinator Brian Winslow said Penn Yan firefighters got mutual aid from Benton, Himrod and West Lake Road at the scene, with Branchport/Keuka Park and Hammondsport providing stand-by coverage in Penn Yan.
Winslow added that firefighters were pulled from the house due to poor conditions, including a hole burning through the floor from the basement.
Police noticed the fire had rekindled about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, bringing firefighters back to the scene.
The fire remains under investigation by the Yates County Fire Investigation Team.