KEUKA PARK — Three Keuka College classmates of Trevor Irby have set up a GoFundMe page in his memory.
The page was set up by Irby’s best friends at Keuka: Matt Hey, Steven Wyrosdick, and Ben Schreiber. On the site, Wyrosdick said funds will go to Irby’s family to help pay for funeral expenses.
Irby, a 2012 graduate of Romulus High School and 2017 graduate of Keuka College, was killed Sunday during a shooting in California. Irby and his girlfriend, Keuka graduate Sarah Warner, were at the Gilroy Garlic Festival when a gunman killed three people and injured 11 others.
Wyrosdick said Irby, who was 25, was living in nearby Santa Cruz, Calif., with Warner. She was not hurt in the shooting.
“We all met at Keuka College as freshmen, and developed an inseparable bond over our four years at school,” Wyrosdick wrote. “As seniors, we lived together and created countless memories that we hold close to our hearts.”
Wyrosdick said Irby was a brother, son, grandson, boyfriend, best friend and a bright light to all who knew him.
“Trevor was an excellent pillar of the Keuka College and Romulus communities, and a kind and positive soul. Trevor will forever live on in the memory of his loved ones,” Wyrosdick wrote. “Trevor’s impact will never be lost upon those who knew him and he will be missed every single day.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly $13,000 of the $25,000 GoFundMe goal had been raised from more than 300 donors.
Keuka College officials said the school will hold a campus vigil when the timing is appropriate. People are encouraged to contact Keuka College Chaplain Eric Detar at (315) 279-5378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.