CLYDE — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of local teenager Ayden Atkinson, who died after a vehicle/bike accident last week.
“Obviously, many parents don’t really prepare for this nightmare to occur, so money is an issue,” said Jaime Rivers of Wolcott, who organized the fundraising effort. “Ayden deserves the best memorial services we can give him.”
Ayden, 13, died from injuries suffered Thursday evening when his bicycle was hit by a motor vehicle at the corner of Lock and West Dezeng streets in Clyde.
Jeffrey Shields, officer in charge at the Clyde Police Department, said the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and state police are assisting in the investigation. He is waiting for a sheriff’s office report before releasing any more details to the media.
At this time, Shields said he is not releasing the name of the female motor-vehicle driver.
The Clyde-Savannah School District continues to offer counseling for students and staff.
As of Tuesday afternoon, about $8,500 of the $10,000 GoFundMe goal had been reached.
“His Mom and Dad both work, but with this happening they will also need some time off,” Rivers said of Ayden’s parents.