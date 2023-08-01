WATERLOO — A GoFundMe effort is underway for a local couple whose home was destroyed by fire late Sunday night.
As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser to help Jim and Stacey Ennis had raised more than $3,500 of its $10,000 goal. It was organized by Amanda Dendis of Geneva.
“(Sunday) night, the Ennis family experienced a fire at their family home. The home and all contents were complete losses. Not only were their home, truck, and belongings lost, but several pets as well,” Dendis wrote on the website. “Needless to say, Stacey and Jim are completely devastated and are looking at a long and costly rebuild. Anything that you can give is so appreciated by all of us. Thank you for your support.”
Several area fire departments responded to Wagner Street just after 10 p.m. to find the home engulfed in flames. Border City firefighters received mutual aid from the Waterloo, Geneva, and Oaks Corners companies.
North Seneca Ambulance, the Seneca County sheriff’s office, and state police also responded to the home, which is on a private road near the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. Police and fire officials did not disclose details of the fire, which is being investigated.
To donate to the GoFundMe effort, visit rb.gy/4pk11.