WATERLOO — It’s official. The nickname for Waterloo school district’s athletic teams, from here forward, will be the Tigers.
Tigers replaces the decades-old nickname of Indians, which was based on this community’s history as a Cayuga Indian settlement prior to the arrival of White settlers.
The Board of Education voted Monday to make the change, selecting Tigers over three other finalists: Bears, Wolverines and Wolves.
In a statement released Tuesday, school district officials said student representatives from the mascot search committee presented the board with rebranding concepts for the four finalists determined by a community survey this spring. It was noted that Tigers was the top choice of survey respondents.
“I would like to thank the Board of Education for listening to our students and the community and for approving this change,” Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis said in the statement, also thanking all who served on the committee and “everyone in the community who contributed to the process.”
“Go Tigers!” she added.
An online petition in support of keeping the Indians name, started by Waterloo High graduate Lauren Case, generated 1,115 signatures. On Tuesday, Case wrote on the petition page that “sadly, last night, the Waterloo Board of Education voted to change the mascot from Waterloo Indians to Waterloo Tigers.”
“Thank you for all your support,” she said. “I, for one, will be forever a Waterloo Indian.”
Among those signing the petition and adding comments: Dan Bedell, John House, Patrick Moylan, and Lisa Anne Pelow.
“Removing all symbols of Native Americans is, in itself, wrong, and only a racist would want to remove all traces of minorities,” Bedell wrote. “These symbols are there to honor Native American heritage.”
“Pride in our Tribe,” House said.
“There is nothing derogatory or offensive about the Waterloo Indians mascot or logo,” Moylan added.
“This is crazy to even be in discussion,” Pelow chimed in. “Worry about something else like bullying or suicide.”
District Clerk Jamie Excell is a 1991 Waterloo graduate whose children all graduated from WHS.
“To say that I have Waterloo pride is an understatement,” she said. “I played several sports, as did my children, and wore the Indian mascot on the jerseys with pride.
“When I first heard about the idea of changing the mascot, I had no idea why we would do such a thing. I had no clue that many indigenous people consider mascots offensive and or racist. I thought it was to honor them, as I’ve also heard many community members recently say. As time moves forward and we educate ourselves on certain topics, our opinions and views start to alter. As such, I am 100% in support of the mascot change. Now, I look forward to the ideas that the students come up with for the mascot.”
Bavis, in a newsletter sent to district residents earlier this month, said the name change is part of a process that began two years ago. She said a bill pending in the state Legislature mandating schools to remove all Native American mascots before September 2024 was a factor in forming the committee.
School officials said the school colors would remain orange and black, which happen to be the natural colors of a tiger.
Bavis said students will continue to be part of the process as the district develops logos and branding concepts in the coming months.
School officials said adopting a new team nickname means two sections of artificial turf at Tom Coughlin Stadium will need to be replaced at an estimated cost of $150,000. They said it can be funded as part of a capital project approved by voters prior to September 2024. If that happens, state aid would cover $135,950 of the cost.
One Waterloo High graduate and former athlete, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was disappointed in the decision, noting there was considerable community support for keeping the Indians name. Many expressed support for the longtime moniker with lawn signs, he noted.