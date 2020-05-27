With the coronavirus pandemic dominating the headlines since March, elections have not been the first thing on everyone’s minds.
But for Republicans, a June 23 primary is ahead in the race for the 131st Assembly seat held by Republican Brian Kolb of Victor. Kolb is stepping down from the seat at the end of the year.
Four candidates are vying for the nomination: Former Canandaigua City Councilor Cindy Wade, Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan, Seneca County Farm Bureau President Ann Marie Heizmann and Seneca County Chamber of Commerce president Jeff Shipley.
Today at 5 p.m., the four will take part in a live-stream debate on FingerLakes1.com.
The debate will be moderated by Josh Durso, news director at FingerLakes1.com. He is also a Finger Lakes Times columnist.