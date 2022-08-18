HALT rally

State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, speaks against the Humane Alternatives to Solitary Confinement Act outside the Elmira Correctional Facility Wednesday. Second from left in front row is Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning. Their districts include Yates County.

 Submitted

ELMIRA — Republican state legislators who represent Yates County and the Southern Tier are pushing for the repeal of the Humane Alternatives to Solitary Confinement Act, or HALT, which they said is leading to higher levels of violence in state prisons.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you