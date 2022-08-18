ELMIRA — Republican state legislators who represent Yates County and the Southern Tier are pushing for the repeal of the Humane Alternatives to Solitary Confinement Act, or HALT, which they said is leading to higher levels of violence in state prisons.
The legislation, passed by the state Legislature in 2021, “limits the use of segregated confinement for all incarcerated persons to 15 days, implements alternative rehabilitative measures, including the creation of residential rehabilitation units, expands the definition of segregated confinement, and eliminates the use of segregated confinement for vulnerable incarcerated populations.”
The bill also “establishes guidelines for humane conditions in segregated confinement, outlines reporting requirements, and adds due process protections by prohibiting placement in segregated confinement prior to a disciplinary hearing and by allowing access to counsel.”
However, in a press conference outside the Elmira Correctional Facility Wednesday, state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, and Assemblyman Chris Friend, R-124 of Big Flats, claim the legislation needs to be repealed.
They were joined by New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association President Michael Powers and Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold.
According to the legislators, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said overall violence in New York State correctional facilities has risen over 35% since April 1, while inmate-on-staff violence increasing approximately 37% and inmate-on-inmate violence has increased 30%.
According to the data, said the legislators, the single-week high of inmate-on-staff assaults was set during the week ending May 22, 2022, when 41 staff members were assaulted.
They said the monthly average number of staff members assaulted in 2022 prior to the implementation of the HALT Act on April 1 was 98. Post HALT, they said, the monthly average has jumped to 129 staff assaulted.
The monthly average number of inmates assaulted by other inmates in 2022 prior to the implementation of the HALT Act on April 1 is 99, they said. Post HALT, the monthly average rose to 131, the legislators said.
“The spike in assaults, in conjunction with declining officer recruitment numbers and increased retirements since HALT’s implementation, amounts to a crisis inside correctional facilities, according to NYSCOPBA representatives,” a press release said.
In a joint statement, O’Mara, Friend, and Palmesano stated: “Gov. Hochul and the Legislature’s Democratic majorities have been solely focused on coddling violent criminals by severely hampering disciplinary sanctions, finding ways to parole more and more inmates, and diminishing the ability of correctional officers to deal with violence inside prisons. Ongoing attacks inside the Elmira Correctional Facility and in prisons across this state should serve as a stark reminder that steps are needed to better protect corrections officers, prison staff, inmates themselves, and the overall safety and security within the walls of our prisons. We can begin by repealing HALT. Our correctional officers remain extremely alarmed about rising violence inside prisons and we share their concern.”
However, a co-sponsor of the bill, Sen. Luis Sepulveda, a Democrat from the 32nd District, which includes the Bronx, told an Albany TV station that the statistics are misleading.
“Anything that you want to write up as an assault to corrections officers you can write up as an assault, so if an inmate walks by and blows too hard in the direction of the corrections officer that’s considered a violent act against a corrections officer,” said.
NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers said he was “offended that he would question the integrity of our officers and how assaults are reported.”