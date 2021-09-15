Citing staffing concerns at local hospitals and other healthcare facilities, legislators from the Finger Lakes region are pressing Gov. Kathy Hochul and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to drop a mandate that requires most healthcare workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27.
If they don’t, they will be fired, the emergency regulation states.
Instead, Senate and Assembly Republicans are asking that the state allow weekly testing as an alternative.
However, the mandate is on hold — for now.
On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the state from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of healthcare workers sued, saying their constitutional rights were violated because the state’s mandate disallowed religious exemptions. See Page 3A for more on this story.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, said she sent a letter to Hochul and Zucker outlining what she described as a mandate that already has had repercussions at facilities in her district. Assembly Republicans sent a similar letter, and it was signed by the region’s representatives: Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester; Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons; and Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning.
“I have heard from administrators, nurses, clinical support staff and other employees working for our upstate area hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities about the devastating impact this mandate is already having on staffing levels,” Helming wrote. “Rural communities in particular, like those I represent, have already been dealing with significant staffing shortages. This mandate will only make this problem worse.”
She pointed to UR Medicine/Thompson Health, where she said CEO Mike Stapleton “could be facing a workforce crisis, with 500-plus unfilled positions in the next two weeks. …He has even communicated to the Department of Health that the National Guard may be needed to ensure emergency preparedness during a still-raging pandemic.”
Helming said Thompson Health has 294 vacant positions and its current vaccination rate is about 82%.
She said Stapleton predicts that about 30% of its unvaccinated workers will get the vaccine to meet the mandate.
She said in the letter that nursing homes are already experiencing staffing shortages, with one in Monroe County expecting to lose 50-75 employees when the mandate takes effect.
“Without the testing alternative, there is a very real risk of losing trained health care workers at all levels,” she wrote. “The numbers show our local hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are in serious danger. The people who will suffer most are our most vulnerable New Yorkers. To protect the public health, ensure patient safety and access to care, and preserve the capacity and positive impact of our health care systems, it is necessary and practical to modify the vaccine requirement to allow for a testing alternative.”
Helming and Assembly Republicans agree that vaccines are the answer to COVID-19, but that “we must support our dedicated and hardworking healthcare workers who have given their all throughout this pandemic, to help all of us.”
On Tuesday, Stapleton confirmed Helming’s remarks regarding UR/Thompson Health.
“This situation is exacerbating our staffing challenges, and we are actively putting plans in place to take care of our community the best we can, clearly hoping the state provides assistance,” he said in a statement Tuesday. “We greatly appreciate Sen. Helming’s support.”
Lara Turbide, spokesperson for Geneva-based Finger Lakes Health, which operates Geneva General and Soldiers and Sailors Memorial hospitals, issued the following statement Tuesday in response to a request for comment: “At Finger Lakes Health, we will continue to provide services and most importantly, saving lives,” she said. “We are assessing the impact of the vaccine mandate on our workforce. Employees continue to receive the vaccine, and we have also developed contingency plans. As has been the case, throughout this pandemic, we are here for you and we will continue to care for our community.”
Rochester Regional Health spokesperson Derek DeSol said it could not comment on Helming’s proposal, but that the healthcare system’s vaccination rate is 85 percent.
This story has been updated to include information from Rochester Regional Health.